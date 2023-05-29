Taiwan deadline for filing personal income taxes just days away

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The end of May is a time when people find themselves scrambling to file personal income taxes.

With the pandemic almost behind us, filing taxes is no longer a health concern, so the National Taxation Bureau has become less lenient towards those who have procrastinated on their taxes. This year, tax officials are adamant that Wednesday evening is the final deadline for tax reporting.

For foreign individuals residing in Taiwan, below is a brief primer if you find yourself among those filing taxes at the last minute.

Do I need to file?

Generally speaking, all foreign adult individuals who have been residing in Taiwan for more than 183 days are required to file. The tax year stretches from May 1 of the previous year to May 31 of the current year.

How do I file taxes?

The easiest way to file personal income taxes is in-person. For those in Taipei, this can be done at the National Taxation Bureau of Taipei located at Zhonghua Road, Section 1, No. 2. The hours are 8:30-5:30 p.m., with the final day of tax filing, May 31, having an extended closing time of 7 p.m.

What do I need to bring?

A valid ID is the only thing required. This can be an ARC, APRC, or passport. There is no need to bring all income withholding statements provided by employers, as this information can be easily accessed by the tax office's computer system.

Taiwan employs a progressive tax system, with wage earners below NT$560,000 (US$18,282) receiving a 5% income tax, while those above NT$4.7million receive a 40% income tax. For a quick look at your potential tax bill, please use this helpful online tax calculator.



Tax assistants can make the filing process pain-free. (Taiwan News photo)

Do I take the standard deduction?

Those looking to get in and out of the tax office over their lunch break or within a 10-15 minute window would be advised to take the standard personal deduction of NT$124,000 (US$4,047) for individuals. Choosing this option makes it easier for one of the temporary tax assistants to quickly do your tax calculation. Just sign your tax form and proceed to the bank counter to pay your taxes owed. An ATM is just meters away.

What is an itemized deduction?

For those who are more tax savvy, there is a way to deduct expenses that can exceed the standard deduction, and therefore provide more savings. This includes monthly rent, though this figure is capped at NT$120,000 (US$3,917) and entails paperwork like a copy of your lease and evidence of monthly payments such as bank book transactions.

Medical expenses, insurance payments, and even charitable donations (up to 20% of taxable income) can also be deducted from your taxable income. For those who have encountered extensive hospital stays during the tax year, itemizing your deductions can be worthwhile.

Can I do my taxes online?

Yes, this is possible and improvements have been made towards online tax filing each year. You will need a card-reader (USB device) and to download certain software. Be aware that filing taxes at the last minute can encounter network delays.

What if I miss the deadline?

After the tax deadline passes, most tax offices and household registration offices will revert to business as usual. Furthermore, a substantial penalty surcharge will be applied to your pending tax bill if you fail to pay on time.