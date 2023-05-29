Alexa
AI presents 'golden opportunity' for Taiwan companies: Nvidia CEO

Jenson Huang says Taiwan's graduates are 'bedrock' of industry that will build new, accelerated AI computers

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/05/29 17:17
Jensen Huang delivers keynote speech at NTU commencement ceremony.

Jensen Huang delivers keynote speech at NTU commencement ceremony. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Nvidia Corporation cofounder and CEO Jensen Huang (黃仁勳) on Saturday (May 27) said that Artificial intelligence (AI) represents a "golden opportunity" for Taiwanese companies.

Huang was the keynote speaker at National Taiwan University's (NTU) commencement ceremony on Saturday. He said that AI will create new jobs, make other jobs obsolete, and "for sure change every job."

Huang said that the world is entering a new major era, like the start of the internet and personal computers. However, he argued that the change brought by AI is "far more fundamental because every computing layer has been reinvented."

The Nvidia CEO said this marks a rebirth of the computer industry and a "golden opportunity for the companies of Taiwan." He said that Taiwan's new graduates are the "foundation and bedrock of the computer industry."

Huang predicted that within the next 10 years, over a trillion dollars worth of traditional computers will be replaced with "new, accelerated AI computers." He said that 1984, the year he graduated, "was a perfect year to graduate," and he predicted that 2023 will also be a fortuitous year.

Following Huang's speech, NTU President Chen Wen-chang (陳文章) said that Nvidia and the university will team up to create an AI center for teaching, research, and innovation. Instructors will receive training on the integration of AI into their courses, while the center will also conduct research into AI and promote the use of AI technology for innovation by teachers and students.
