NT$250,000 max fine for wave-watching during Taiwan's sea warning

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As Typhoon Mawar (瑪娃) brings large waves and powerful winds to Taiwan, the National Fire Agency (NFA) said that individuals who fail to heed warnings and go to the coast to watch the waves could face a maximum fine of NT$250,000 (US$8,100).

The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) on Monday (May 29) said large waves will likely hit the north coast of Keelung, eastern Taiwan, and the Hengchun Peninsula. Wave heights of two to five meters have been observed in New Taipei City's Longdong Bay Ocean Park, Yilan County's Su-ao Township and Guishan Island, Hualien County, and other areas.

The NFA on Sunday (May 28) warned these large waves could endanger beachgoers. On Sunday (May 28), there were two separate incidents of beachgoers being swept out to sea.

The NFA said that when a typhoon nears, it generates large waves that travel at high speeds and carry a lot of energy. When the waves reach the shore, the difference in terrain can cause them to become higher, and in some cases come individually as rogue waves instead of in sets.

The agency stated that rogue waves are likely to appear in coastal fishing areas, coastal reefs, walled offshore platforms, wave-dissipating concrete blocks, and beaches with many underwater reefs.

Some people have seen typhoons as an opportunity to view large coastal waves. However, the NFA said this behavior violates the regulations on prohibited areas announced by the water recreation management agencies, and county and city governments can impose fines of between NT$10,000 and NT$50,000.

After a sea warning is issued, county and city governments set up emergency response centers to delineate warning areas such as mountainous areas and the seaside. If an individual has been asked by authorities to leave these areas and refuses to do so, they may face fines of between NT$50,000 and NT$250,000 for violating the Disaster Prevention and Protection Act (災害防救法).