Taiwan farmers rush to harvest lychee ahead of Typhoon Mawar

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As Typhoon Mawar slowly approaches Taiwan, farmers in the Dashu District of Kaohsiung are busy harvesting Yuherbau (玉荷包) lychee for fear of strong winds and rains that could ruin this harvest.

This local variety of lychee is prized for its plump flesh, small seed, and spikier rind with a reddish tint. Yuherbau lychee is also sweeter and the yield is much less than black-leaf lychee, making them more valuable in the market, per PTS.

The harvesting period for Yuherbau lychee is typically just two weeks of the year, with many farmers in Kaohsiung filling pre-orders. Periphery wind and rain associated with Typhoon Mawar could damage this year's harvest, so farmers began rushing to pack the fruit early Monday morning (May 29).

"This year's climate was just right for the flowering and fruiting of Yuherbau lychee. This led the output to be about 30% higher than last season. And when lychee entered its harvest season, Typhoon Mawar approached as farmers began paying close attention," said Kaohsiung Dashu District Farmers Association Director-General Ou Hsing-Chuan (歐幸娟).

Due to the lack of rainfall in Kaohsiung this year, Yuherbau lychee is quite sweet, even more so than in 2022, with current prices around NT$100 (US$3.26) per catty (0.6kg).

"I want to harvest quickly, but there is no way to do it without enough workers. I can only harvest like this, working sometimes 11 hours a day," said Kaohsiung Dashu Farmers Association member Huang Ching-shu (黃慶順).

Huang says the typhoon is not only disrupting the harvest but the travel plans of tourists who may purchase Yuherbau lychee when visiting Kaohsiung.

A red flag was planted on Nanwan Beach in Kenting this morning, as Typhoon Mawar approached. Although the sun is still shining in southern Taiwan, there are many signs that the typhoon is moving closer, and a sea warning could be issued on Tuesday (May 30). Tourists are reminded to pay attention to the weather forecast to ensure their safety.