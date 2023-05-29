AOC Gears Up to Celebrate AOC Days marking 56 Years of Innovation and Excellence in Monitor Technology

Join the fun!

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 29 May 2023 -AOC, a trailblazer in the field of monitor and IT accessories, is commemorating its 56th anniversary since its establishment in 1967. In that time, the company has consistently prioritized display technology R&D, leading to remarkable achievements in innovation. To mark this momentous occasion AOC is announcing 'AOC Days', a celebratory array of events and activities, both virtual and in-person, involving key partners, industry associates, and KOLs.From 10June to 30June 2023, in what will now be an annual period of engagement, AOC Days will launch in Australia, New Zealand, Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, and Philippines, and include multi-product sales promotions and giveaway activities to share the fun and celebrate with AOC fans.Throughout its history, AOC has garnered numerous awards and recognition from prominent publications, groups, and industry bodies. This includes multiple Red Dot Design and iF Design Awards for monitors including the AOC 27U2 aimed at the business community, AOC AG274 for gamers, the eNote AOC 10.3 E-ink, AOC 27T4 portable monitor and AOC 27V5 aimed that the home market, as well as forging popular collaborations with flagship brands such as Porsche Design and Red Bull.AOC is one of the world's most successful monitor manufacturers, and frequently is one of the leaders in market share in the Asia-Pacific region. Most notably, its gaming-centric sub-brand, AGON by AOC, has been ranked by IDC as the world's leading gaming monitor brand globally since 2019, the recent top slot of the IDC Quarterly Gaming Tracker reported for Q4/2022, further cements its position.Kevin Wu, General Manager of MMD Singapore, expresses his gratitude: "We are elated to be the world's top gaming monitor brand. This accomplishment would not have been possible without our years of dedication to the development of the monitor industry. With our laser focus on gaming and esports, we are grateful for the unwavering support of the global gaming community, and our loyal customers who trust our expertise in delivering outstanding products with exceptional value."AOC remains steadfast in its commitment to ongoing innovation. In 2023, the company plans to unveil several groundbreaking models: AGON PRO OLED and Mini LED gaming monitors that will bring long-awaited technologies to high-end gamers worldwide, offering built-in features such as a Webcam and USB-C docking; the P3 series improves productivity for content creators and B2B professionals; and for entry-level users, AOC provides upgraded 100Hz B2C monitors to fulfill increasing demand. To better serve and support mainstream and hardcore gamers AGON by AOC also provides exceptional gaming accessories such as keyboard, mouse and headsets.Over the years, AGON by AOC has sponsored numerous Esports teams and events, such as the renowned G2 Esports, RNG and Furia Esports teams, as well as Red Bull Esports events, and the ever popular AOC Masters series gaming tournaments for four consecutive years, supporting partners and participants who demand the best in gaming technology. AOC is dedicated to the gaming ecosystem, while also providing unrivalled levels of excellence across the display industry, receiving widespread appreciation and impressive participation from home and business users as well as the gaming community.While celebrating its 56th anniversary and launching the first-ever AOC Days, AOC remains future-oriented. Kevin states, "As we continue to grow, we are committed to bringing innovative and state-of-the-art products to the market. As we embark on this program of events, we warmly invite both existing loyal and potential customers to participate in the inaugural AOC Days celebrations. We are excited to announce that AOC Days will become an annual event that will offer a unique platform to showcase our latest innovations while engaging with our customers."For more information, please refer to AGON by AOC's official website or follow AGON by AOC on Facebook Hashtag: #AOCMonitors #AOC

About AOC

Founded in 1967, AOC is a globally leading monitor and IT accessories brand and a subsidiary of TPV Technology Limited, the world's largest LCD manufacturer. AOC's comprehensive product portfolio provides innovative, ergonomic, environmentally conscious and stylish solutions for professional as well as personal applications.



The AGON by AOC sub-brand offers one of the world's strongest portfolios of high-performance gaming monitors, and a complete ecosystem of gaming accessories grouped in three categories: AOC GAMING for core gamers, AGON for competitive gamers, and AGON PRO for esports enthusiasts and professional esports players. Since 2020, AGON by AOC has been one of the leading gaming monitor brands and a top choice of gamers worldwide.

