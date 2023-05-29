New Music Online Learning System: Sheung's Studio Brings the Beauty of Pop Music to All ASIAN

HONG KONG - Media OutReach - 29 May 2023 - The pop music scene in Hong Kong has recently experienced an unprecedented boom due to the relaxation of epidemic prevention restrictions by the Hong Kong government. However, from the perspective of the general public, apart from "listening" to pop music, can pop music be "played" properly? To enable more people to master the advanced accompaniment skills of playing pop music, Sheung's Studio has recently created the four concepts of pop music and the "ARRS" system. In the future, the school intends to make use of its online "Improvisation Accompaniment Training Program" to promote the local pop music industry from the public level and to draw musical connections in East Asia.





Looking back to the first half of 2023, Hong Kong's entertainment activities are back to normal and "revenge entertainment" is on the rise. Jay Chou, BLACKPINK, Alan Walker and many other international superstars came to Hong Kong, and a wide range of music festivals were held in various districts, including the Clockenflap Festival, which sold out for the first time ever. In addition to the "star-crossing" craze in Hong Kong in recent years, pop music has become a hot topic and Cantonese pop songs have gained importance in Hong Kong society. In order to promote local pop music education, business development and community connection, the Leisure and Cultural Services Department organizes the Hong Kong Pop Culture Festival 2023, a free pop music performance at four of its venues to showcase the vitality and artistic culture of the public.



Sheung's Studio has recently launched a new music e-learning system that aims to enable more people to master the advanced accompaniment skills of playing pop music. The school introduces a system called ARRS, which helps students learn to accompany common pop tunes and improvise in a short period of time by simplifying the rules of chord progressions. In addition, Sheung's Studio has introduced four major concepts of pop tunes, including melody concept, chord concept, rhythm concept and improvisation concept, to help students fully understand the elements of pop music.



The school is committed to promoting local pop music education, business development and community connection. In the future, they plan to promote the local pop music industry through their online "Improvisation Accompaniment Training Program" and build music connections in East Asia. Through Sheung's Studio's online learning system, students can learn pop music skills and interact with other music lovers anytime, anywhere.



Sheung's Studio believes that playing pop music does not require a high threshold, but only a basic knowledge of music theory and chord understanding to get started. They hope to provide a platform for music lovers to learn and showcase, so that more people can experience the charm of pop music and become a part of it.



