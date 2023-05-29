Taiwan eyes extended stay for foreign students, end to migrant worker re-entry permit

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of the Interior (MOI) is proposing amendments to enable foreigners to extend their residence in Taiwan following graduation or if they need to care for family members and end the re-entry permit requirement for foreign migrant workers.

On Sunday (May 28), the MOI said it is proposing amendments to the Regulations Governing Visiting, Residence and Permanent Residence of Aliens (外國人停留居留及永久居留辦法) in order to protect foreigners' rights and interests, reported Liberty Times.

The amendments would allow foreigners who come to Taiwan to study to apply for an extension of their residence for one year after graduation. If necessary, they would also be able to apply for an extension of their stay once more, for a maximum of two years.

The one-year cap on residence validity would be removed for foreigners who study at schools registered with the government. This would include those who study at Mandarin-language institutes affiliated with colleges or universities or study Mandarin at short-term cram schools, as well as missionaries, those who are married to Taiwanese nationals and are applying for residency for the first time.

The proposals would relax extension restrictions for foreigners who have relatives who have been granted alien residence certificates (ARCs) or alien permanent residence certificates (APRCs) and are seriously ill or injured and need hospital care. To apply for this extension, applicants must apply three months prior to the expiration of their stay.

Foreign nationals who are over the age of 18 and meet certain conditions and whose parents are Taiwanese nationals who currently have household registration in Taiwan or are permitted to reside in Taiwan, may apply for an extension of residence. This also applies to foreign citizens who have at least one parent who is a Hong Kong or Macau citizen with residency in Taiwan.

Yet another change would abolish the "re-entry permit system" for foreign migrant workers stipulated in the current law. It would enable migrant workers to enjoy unlimited entry and exit while applying for their alien residence certificate and during the validity period of their residence permit.

From now until July 24, foreign residents can express their opinions to the MOI on the proposed amendments.