New buildings in Taiwan now required to install solar panels

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An amendment on renewables passed the third legislative reading on Monday (May 29), making it mandatory for new buildings in Taiwan to have rooftop solar panels installed.

The move is part of the Tsai administration’s push to go net-zero by 2050, when renewables are hoped to account for 60% to 70% of the total power generated, per Liberty Times.

According to the bill, new buildings or additional constructions for existing buildings are required to have photovoltaic (PV) panels installed on the rooftop. Details of relevant requirements and exemptions will be further determined by building code regulators.

The revisions were based on a solar energy law introduced by Berlin in 2021 and which takes effect in 2023. The Berlin law stipulates that buildings with an area of 50 square meters or more must be fitted with PV electricity systems covering 30% of the rooftop, per CNA.

The amendment also addresses other renewables, including the removal of restrictions on the development of offshore wind power and an incentive to promote hydropower through the participation of privately-operated hydraulic facilities.

Meanwhile, new changes will see more efficient use of agricultural and industrial biomass for bioenergy, as well as laying out the framework for the application and review of geothermal energy prospecting.