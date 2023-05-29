Alexa
Kamloops Blazers rout Peterborough Petes 10-2 in Memorial Cup

By Associated Press
2023/05/29 11:05
Kamloops Blazers players salute the crowd after defeating the Peterborough Petes during CHL Memorial Cup hockey game action in Kamloops, British Colum...
Kamloops Blazers' Caedan Bankier (19), Matthew Seminoff (13) and Daylan Kuefler (22) celebrate after Bankier's goal against Peterborough Petes goalie ...
Kamloops Blazers' Kyle Masters is taken off the ice on a stretcher after a collision with Peterborough Petes' Chase Stillman during third-period CHL M...
Peterborough Petes goalie Michael Simpson stands in front of the net as equipment litters the ice after Kamloops Blazers' Daylan Kuefler and Petes' Ca...
Kamloops Blazers' Kyle Masters is taken off the ice on a stretcher after a collision with Peterborough Petes' Chase Stillman during third-period CHL M...
Kamloops Blazers' Ryan Hofer, left, celebrates after his goal against the Peterborough Petes with teammate Fraser Minten during third-period CHL Memor...
Kamloops Blazers' Daylan Kuefler, right, tries to jump past Peterborough Petes' Quinton Page during third-period CHL Memorial Cup hockey game action i...
Kamloops Blazers' Kyle Masters, back center, lies on the ice after a collision with Peterborough Petes' Chase Stillman during third-period CHL Memoria...
Peterborough Petes' Konnor Smith (6) falls over Petes goalie Michael Simpson (31) during first-period CHL Memorial Cup hockey game action against the ...
Kamloops Blazers' Logan Stankoven prepares to take a faceoff against the Peterborough Petes during third-period CHL Memorial Cup hockey game action in...

KAMLOOPS, British Columbia (AP) — Logan Stankoven had a goal and four assists, Connor Levis had a goal and two assists and the Kamloops Blazers routed the Ontario Hockey League champion Peterborough Petes 10-2 in the Memorial Cup on Sunday.

The win came after Kamloops defenseman Kyle Masters was taken off the ice on a stretcher after he was hit and fell backward into the corner boards with less than seven minutes remaining. There was no immediate word on Masters' condition.

Ryan Michael, Fraser Minten, Ashton Ferster, Matthew Seminoff, Dylan Sydor, Jakub Demek, Matthew Seminoff and Ryan Hofer each scored goals for the Blazers, who bounced back from an 8-3 loss to the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League champion Quebec Remparts on Friday night.

Caedan Bankier and Olen Zellweger also added two assists each for the Blazers, who scored four power-play goals and improved to 1-1 in the four-team, 10-day tournament.

Peterborough dropped to 0-2 and must beat Quebec on Tuesday to advance.