England, Argentina in tougher path to Under-20 World Cup final; Brazil finds better road

By MAURICIO SAVARESE , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2023/05/29 10:06
Tunisia's goalkeeper Dries Arfaoui, center, blocks a shot by England's Daniel Jebbison, left, during a FIFA U-20 World Cup Group E soccer match at Die...
England's Harvey Vale, left, and Tunisia's Jebril Othman fight for the ball during a FIFA U-20 World Cup Group E soccer match at Diego Maradona stadiu...
Brazil's Savio reacts after missing a chance to score against Nigeria during a FIFA U-20 World Cup Group D soccer match at the Diego Maradona stadium ...
Brazil's Jean Pedroso, second from right, is congratulated after scoring his side's opening goal against Nigeria during a FIFA U-20 World Cup Group D ...
Argentina's Alejo Veliz, tries a shot on goal against Guatemala during a FIFA U-20 World Cup Group A soccer match at the Madre De Ciudades stadium in ...
Argentina's Federico Redondo, right, and Guatemala's Jonathan Franco compete for the ball during a FIFA U-20 World Cup Group A soccer match at the Mad...
Italy's Giuseppe Ambrosino reacts after failing to score during a FIFA U-20 World Cup Group D soccer match against the Dominican Republic at the Malvi...
Tunisia's Youssef Snana, center, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during a FIFA U-20 World Cup Group E soccer match...
Uruguay's goalkeeper Randall Rodriguez makes s save during a FIFA U-20 World Cup Group E soccer match against Tunisia at the Malvinas Argentinas stadi...
South Korea's Kim Yong-hak falls during a FIFA U-20 World Cup Group F soccer match against Gambia at the Malvinas Argentinas stadium in Mendoza, Argen...
Gambia's Mansour Mbye goes for a header during a FIFA U-20 World Cup Group F soccer match against South Korea at the Malvinas Argentinas stadium in Me...
Colombia's Tomas Angel, right, fails to score as Senegal's Djibril Diarra looks on, during a FIFA U-20 World Cup Group C soccer match at the Diego Mar...
Nigeria's Daniel Daga, top, and Brazil's Marlon Gomes fight for the ball during a FIFA U-20 World Cup Group D soccer match at the Diego Maradona stadi...
Players of Uzbekistan celebrates after defeating 2-0 Guatemala during a FIFA U-20 World Cup Group A soccer match at the Madre De Ciudades stadium in S...
Uzbekistan's players genuflect after Shakhzodjon Nematjonov scored his side's opening goal against Guatemala during a FIFA U-20 World Cup Group A socc...
Ecuador's Justin Cuero, back, is congratulated after scoring his team's 4th goal during a FIFA U-20 World Cup Group B soccer match at the Madre De Ciu...
Slovakia's Leo Sauer, right, and Mauricio Cuevas of the United States battle for the ball during a FIFA U-20 World Cup Group B soccer match at the San...
Cade Cowell of the United States, center, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's first goal during a FIFA U-20 World Cup Group B socce...
Israel's Roy Navi, center, celebrates scoring his side's first goal against Japan, during a FIFA U-20 World Cup Group C soccer match at the Malvinas A...

SAO PAULO (AP) — The knockout stage of the Under-20 World Cup will feature all four South American teams that started the tournament, and only two European soccer powerhouses: England and Italy.

The two will meet on Wednesday in the most anticipated encounter of the round-of-16. The winner will move to face Colombia or Slovakia in the quarter-finals.

On the same side of the draw, Argentina will take on Nigeria on Wednesday. If the hosts advance, they will play either a physically strong Ecuador or a fast-paced South Korea.

Brazil's next rival will be Tunisia, which advanced for having scored one more goal than France. If the Brazilians confirm their favoritism on Wednesday, they will take on either Asian champion Uzbekistan or debutant Israel.

The United States will play New Zealand on Tuesday in the battle to reach the last eight. The winner of that match will challenge either Gambia or Uruguay.

Two of the favorites in the tournament failed to advance to the round-of-16; France finished third in its group and African champions Senegal, in fourth. Japan, which ended its group stage campaign in third position, also failed to qualify after a strong start.

Among the teams advancing to the knockout stage, Argentina has six titles in the tournament, Brazil totals five and England won the 2017 edition.

___

