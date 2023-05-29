Hays' tiebreaking single helps Orioles avoid sweep with 3-2 win over Rangers

BALTIMORE (AP) — Austin Hays singled in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning to cap a three-hit performance, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Texas Rangers 3-2 on Sunday to avert a three-game sweep.

After Texas tied the game in the top of the eighth, Cedric Mullins opened the bottom half with a walk against Cole Ragans (2-2). Adley Rutschman followed with a single, and Hays greeted Joe Barlow with a sharp grounder up the middle against a drawn-up infield.

Félix Bautista struck out the side in the ninth for his 13th save in 17 tries.

Despite the loss, Texas has won 10 of 14 and gone 8-1-1 in its last 10 series. The AL West leaders own the third-best record in the majors after finishing fourth last year with a 68-94 record.

Orioles starter Kyle Bradish gave up one run and four hits in 6 2/3 innings, striking out four and walking one against a team that came in averaging a major league-best 6.41 runs per game.

He left with a 2-1 lead, but Texas pulled even in the eighth when Corey Seager hit a two-out RBI double off Yennier Cano. Danny Coulombe (2-1) entered to get the final out.

Bradish allowed just one hit through five innings and retired 11 straight before Robbie Grossman led off the sixth with a single and scored on a double by Marcus Semien, who extended his hitting streak to 17 games.

Looking for their fourth series sweep of the season, the Rangers started the game with a thud. After Bradish struck out the side in the top of the first, Bradford's first pitch produced a popup that shortstop Seager lost in the sun.

Rutschman followed with a single and Hays singled in a run before Ryan Mountcastle delivered a sacrifice fly for a 2-0 lead.

Making his second major league start, Rangers lefty Cody Bradford allowed five hits, struck out five and walked one in five innings. Recalled from the minors on Friday after Sunday's scheduled starter, Dane Dunning, went on paternity leave, Bradford vastly improved upon his debut two weeks earlier, when he yielded six runs in five innings against Atlanta.

BABY BOOM

Dunning and his wife, Rachel, welcomed a new baby boy, Mack, on Saturday. Dunning has been penciled in as the starter on Wednesday in Detroit. “It gives him time to get on his routine again and catch his breath after all that's happened,” manager Bruce Bochy said.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rangers: RH Jacob deGrom (elbow inflammation) is “feeling pretty good” following his bullpen session Friday, according to Bochy, who has not yet set a date for the pitcher's next throwing assignment.

Orioles: OF Anthony Santander started in the cleanup spot after resting Saturday with left elbow soreness.

UP NEXT

Rangers: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (6-2, 2.60 ERA) takes the mound Monday afternoon for the opener of a three-game set in Detroit, where Texas will seek to win a sixth straight series on the road.

Orioles: RHP Tyler Wells (3-1, 3.47 ERA) starts on Monday against Cleveland, a team he's faced three times previously without a decision.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports