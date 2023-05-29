Paredes drives in 4 as Tampa Bay Rays top Los Angeles Dodgers 11-10

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Isaac Paredes homered and drove in four runs as the MLB-best Tampa Bay Rays took two of three from the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers with a wild 11-10 victory on Sunday.

Luke Raley beat out an infield single leading off the seventh and scored on Wander Franco’s grounder, giving the Rays an 11-10 advantage.

Chris Taylor homered twice, and Max Muncy, Trayce Thompson and J.D. Martinez also connected for the Dodgers. Victor González (1-2) was charged with the loss.

Muncy left in the third with a left hamstring cramp, which occurred running the bases.

Jalen Beeks (2-2) worked a scoreless seventh for Tampa Bay before Jason Adam got six outs for his seventh save. Rays closer Pete Fairbanks was warming up in the bullpen but left for the dugout with a trainer.

