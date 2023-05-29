Rain prevents any play at Indian Premier League final, match pushed back to Monday

AHMEDABAD, India (AP) — Heavy rain prevented any play at the final of the Indian Premier League on Sunday between defending champion Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings.

The final of the world’s most lucrative domestic T20 league will now be played on Monday.

Chennai, led by veteran Mahendra Singh Dohni, will be playing a record 10th IPL final and looking for a record-equaling fifth title.

Gujarat, skippered by Hardik Pandya, thumped five-time champion Mumbai Indians in the knockout game to book a place in its second successive IPL final.

The rain stopped briefly at around 9 p.m. local time and ground staff even took the covers off from the pitch and the square but soon rain came down heavily again.

Persistent rain left plenty of big puddles on the outfield of the more than 100,000-capacity Narendra Modi Stadium before umpires finally called the final off for the day at 10:52 p.m. after consulting ground staff and the match referee.

Gujarat fans had hoped to watch Shubman Gill, who has scored 851 runs from 16 games that includes three centuries in the last four matches.

Gujarat lost its qualifier to Chennai where Gill made 42, but the 23-year-old’s whirlwind century off 49 balls crushed Mumbai in the knockout game on Friday.

On Monday, Gill could become only the second batter in the history of the IPL to reach 900 runs in a season. Virat Kohli holds the record of most runs in an IPL season with 973 in 2016.

Gujarat seamer Mohammed Shami is the leading wicket-taker in this edition of the IPL with 28 wickets.

