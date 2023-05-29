Alexa
Aston Villa ends 13-year European exile after beating Brighton 2-1

By Associated Press
2023/05/29 03:05
Aston Villa's Leon Bailey, left and Brighton's Julio Enciso vie for the ball, during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and B...

Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings, right and Brighton's Alexis Mac Allister vie for the ball, during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Vi...

BIRMINGHAM. England (AP) — Aston Villa ended its 13-year European exile after a nervy 2-1 win over Brighton in the Premier League on Sunday.

First-half strikes from Douglas Luiz and Ollie Watkins ensured Villa finished the season in seventh place.

Villa secured its highest Premier League finish for 13 years, and with it a route into the Europa Conference League. Seventh represents a triumph for Villa manager Unai Emery, having taken over a relegation-threatened side in October following Steven Gerrard’s dismissal.

Deniz Undav pulled one goal back — having also had a goal disallowed for offside — but the Seagulls were unable to find a leveler.

Brighton, in the third tier 12 years ago, are heading to Europe for the first time following its impressive season. Brighton had already sealed sixth and a Europa League place so all eyes were on the hosts.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports