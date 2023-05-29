Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Latvia defeats US 4-3 in OT to win bronze at ice hockey worlds

By Associated Press
2023/05/29 00:06
Latvia's Kristians Rubins (94) shoots the game winning shot in overtime of their bronze medal match against the United States at the Ice Hockey World ...
Latvia celebrates their game winning goal in overtime over the United States in their bronze medal match at the Ice Hockey World Championship in Tampe...
Latvia's Kristians Rubins (94) celebrates his game winning goal in overtime over the United States in their bronze medal match at the Ice Hockey World...
Latvia celebrates their game winning goal in overtime over the United States in their bronze medal match at the Ice Hockey World Championship in Tampe...
The United States reacts after losing in overtime to Latvia in their bronze medal match at the Ice Hockey World Championship in Tampere, Finland, Sund...
United States Rocco Grimaldi (56) falls to the ice defending the net against Latvia's Oskars Batna (95) in their bronze medal match at the Ice Hockey ...
United States Drew O'Connor (10) celebrates as Matt Coronato (27) scores on Latvia's goalie Arturs Silovs (31) in their bronze medal match at the Ice ...
United States goalie Casey DeSmith (1) and Nick Bonino (13) defend the net in their bronze medal match against Latvia at the Ice Hockey World Champion...

Latvia's Kristians Rubins (94) shoots the game winning shot in overtime of their bronze medal match against the United States at the Ice Hockey World ...

Latvia celebrates their game winning goal in overtime over the United States in their bronze medal match at the Ice Hockey World Championship in Tampe...

Latvia's Kristians Rubins (94) celebrates his game winning goal in overtime over the United States in their bronze medal match at the Ice Hockey World...

Latvia celebrates their game winning goal in overtime over the United States in their bronze medal match at the Ice Hockey World Championship in Tampe...

The United States reacts after losing in overtime to Latvia in their bronze medal match at the Ice Hockey World Championship in Tampere, Finland, Sund...

United States Rocco Grimaldi (56) falls to the ice defending the net against Latvia's Oskars Batna (95) in their bronze medal match at the Ice Hockey ...

United States Drew O'Connor (10) celebrates as Matt Coronato (27) scores on Latvia's goalie Arturs Silovs (31) in their bronze medal match at the Ice ...

United States goalie Casey DeSmith (1) and Nick Bonino (13) defend the net in their bronze medal match against Latvia at the Ice Hockey World Champion...

TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — Defenseman Kristian Rubins scored his second goal 1:22 into overtime to lead Latvia to a 4-3 victory over the United States and earn a bronze medal at the ice hockey world championship on Sunday.

It’s the first top-three finish for Latvia at the tournament. Its previous best was a seventh place it managed three times.

The U.S. lost in the bronze medal game for the second straight year. The U.S. team was cruising through the tournament with eight straight wins until it was defeated by Germany in the semifinal 4-3 in overtime.

Rubins rallied Latvia with his first with 5:39 to go in the final period to tie the game at 3 to force overtime.

Roberts Bukarts and Janis Jaks also scored for Latvia.

Rocco Grimaldi scored twice for the U.S. in the opening period to negate Latvia’s 1-0 and 2-1 leads.

Matt Coronato had put the U.S. 3-2 ahead 6:19 into the final period.

Canada faces Germany in the final later Sunday.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports