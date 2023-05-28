Lai says Taiwan nuclear plants may be reactivated for emergency use

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential candidate Lai Ching-te (賴清德) visited National Taiwan University (NTU) on Sunday (May 28) to participate in an event organized by NTU and the Asia Pacific Youth Organization that gave students the opportunity to ask candidates questions.

One student asked Lai about nuclear energy, in which Lai alluded to the possibility of reactivating Taiwan’s nuclear reactors in an emergency situation, reported UDN. The student asked, “If cross-strait tensions lead to a situation where Taiwan cannot import natural gas, how would you deal with this problem?”

Lai, who is a strong advocate of green energy and energy independence, acknowledged the importance of the issue. When the Tsai administration came to power in 2016, the government began gradually moving Taiwan away from nuclear energy, which was a hotly contested decision.

Analysts have noted that if Taiwan is the target of a naval blockade by Chinese military forces, nuclear energy is Taiwan’s best hedge to ensure it can maintain its energy infrastructure.



Taiwan must still import about 80% of its energy resources, and Lai said the country is a long way from energy independence.

Taiwan’s No. 1 nuclear plant in Jinshan and No. 2 nuclear plant in Kuosheng have both been decommissioned. The No. 3 plant at Maanshan is Taiwan's only operational nuclear power facility, but it is scheduled to be taken offline after 2025, with all plants to be dismantled by 2038.

However, despite the deadline of 2025 set by the Tsai administration, Lai’s remarks indicate he may be amenable to keeping the nuclear power plants intact for future emergency use.

In the event of a possible military conflict with China, which would likely seek to impose a blockade on energy imports, Lai said, “Under such circumstances, relevant offices are planning how to maintain plants that have already been shut down for possible future use, if it becomes necessary in an emergency.”