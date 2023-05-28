Alexa
Woman found dead on roadside in southern Taiwan

Police launch investigation into death of woman found on road near mountain home in Tainan

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/05/28 18:07
The area where Lee's body was found, May 27. 

The area where Lee's body was found, May 27.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The body of a 67-year-old woman was found on the side of a road in the mountainous Nanxi District of Tainan around 9:00 a.m. on Sunday morning (May 28).

The woman, surnamed Lee (李), was living about 100 meters from where she was found, reported CNA. Investigators determined that Lee lost a large amount of blood due to cuts on the back of her head and neck, caused by an unknown object.

UDN reported that the marks and bruising suggest she may have fallen onto or been dragged along the road’s rough surface. Police have not ruled out homicide.

The Yujing Branch of the Tainan Police Department is carrying out the investigation and made a statement to the press on Sunday. The officer leading the investigation, Cheng Cong-lin (鄭琮霖), said there were no signs of struggle in the woman’s residence or where her body was found.

An autopsy will be performed within the next 30 days to help clarify the exact cause of Lee’s death.

Neighbors living nearby reported seeing Lee on Saturday morning, when she asked to borrow water to clean her mosquito nets, per CNA. Lee, originally from Taichung, moved to the community in January, where she was involved in religious activities.

Officers reportedly searched the area looking for feral dogs, which may suggest an animal was responsible for Lee’s death.
Tainan
Yujing District
Nanxi District
dead body

