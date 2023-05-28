Taipower to increase electricity rates starting June 1

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An additional increase in the price of summer electricity will occur on June 1, following the last price hike on April 1, per Taipower.

Households that consume more than 120 kWh per month will see their monthly electricity rate increase by 28%, with the average monthly electricity bill increasing by NT$479 (US$15.60).

Taipower said the price hike reflects the difference in power supply costs in summer and non-summer months. It hopes individuals will undertake more energy conservation practices to lower their electricity bills.

The average monthly electricity consumption per household was 339 kWh in 2022, according to Taipower. During non-summer months, the average consumption per household was 294 kWh, while during the summer, average consumption increased to 428 kWh, a 40% increase.

Electricity rates will increase by 13% for those consuming 121 to 330 kWh per month, 22% for those consuming 331 to 700 kWh per month, 23% for those consuming 701 to 1000 kWh per month, and 28% for those consuming above 1001 kWh. Monthly electricity consumption below 120 kWh will not be adjusted and will remain at NT$1.63 (US$0.05) per kWh.

Taipower said the average monthly electricity consumption of 3.78 million households across Taiwan is below 120 kWh. Large electricity consumers with monthly electricity consumption exceeding 1,000 kWh account for only 3% of total household users.

Taipower provided the public with a few money-saving tips, such as carefully choosing laundry settings, circulating the air when the air conditioner is on, and using electric kettles rather than traditional methods to boil water.