Ukraine updates: 'Massive' Russia drone attack targets Kyiv

The Ukrainian capital of Kyiv was targeted by a fresh 'massive' Russian drone attack, the city's mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram early Sunday.

Klischko said the assault left one person dead and another hospitalized.

"A 35-year-old woman was hospitalized, a 41-year-old man died," Klitschko said, while adding that Kyiv's air defenses took down "more than 20 drones."

He also said that the drone attack caused a fire in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district, adding that it was contained.

Russia has frequently used Iranian-produced drones to attack Ukraine. Iran's supposed involvement in Russia's invasion has lead to worsening ties between the Ukrainian government and the Islamic Republic.

The latest drone assault on Kyiv came as the city celebrates the anniversary of its founding 1,541 years ago. The anniversary, known as Kyiv Day, is celebrated on the last Sunday of May.

Here's a look at other developments on Sunday pertaining to Russia's invasion of Ukraine:

Putin orders tougher Russian border security

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday mandated toughter border securityto facilitate "fast" Russian military and civilian movement into Ukrainian areas now controlled by Russia and "reliably cover" the lines near the combat zone.

Putin addressed the border service on their Border Guard Day holiday.

"It is necessary to ensure the fast movement of both military and civilian vehicles and cargo, including food, humanitarian aid building materials sent to the new subjects of the (Russian) Federation," Putin said in a message posted on the Kremlin's Telegram messaging channel.

Putin announced last September the annexation of the Ukrainian regions of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk and Donetsk, in a move widely condemned as illegal by Kyiv and its Western allies.

Zelenskyy orders more sanctions against Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy unveiled new sanctions targeting Russia-affiliated businesses and entities.

Zelenskyy announced adding more companies and individuals to a list of those "who work for terror," vowing tougher measures against Russia.

The Ukrainian president dubbed Saturday as "another sanctions day" during his daily evening address. Two-hundred and twenty companies and 51 people were added to the list. Zelenskyy said most were arms companies linked to Russian businesses, though not all those listed were operating on Russian soil.

The Ukrainian president also thanked allies Germany, Finland, Canada and Iceland for fresh weapons deliveries, as well as Japan, which issued earlier this week a new package of sanctions against Russia.

rmt/wd (Reuters)