Glad's own-goal helps Minnesota United in 1-1 draw with Real Salt Lake

By Associated Press
2023/05/28 12:08
Minnesota United forward Bongokuhle Hlongwane, left, reacts in front of Real Salt Lake defender Andrew Brody (2) after his team narrowly missed a shot...
Minnesota United forward Bongokuhle Hlongwane, left, dribbles past Real Salt Lake defender Marcelo Silva, second from left, goalkeeper Gavin Beavers, ...
Real Salt Lake defender Jasper Löffelsend, front left, fouls Minnesota United midfielder Franco Fragapane (7) in the second half of an MLS soccer matc...
Real Salt Lake defender Marcelo Silva (30) blocks a shot-attempt by Minnesota United forward Bongokuhle Hlongwane , front right, as Real Salt Lake goa...
Real Salt Lake defender Andrew Brody, left, kicks the ball away from Minnesota United forward Bongokuhle Hlongwane, right, in the second half of an ML...
Real Salt Lake defender Justen Glad, left, clears the ball past Minnesota United forward Luis Amarilla, right, in the second half of an MLS soccer mat...
Minnesota United fans stand for the "The Star-Spangled Banner" before an MLS soccer match against Real Salt Lake, Saturday, May 27, 2023, in St. Paul,...
A Minnesota United chant leader encourages fans to shout in the second half of an MLS soccer match against Real Salt Lake, Saturday, May 27, 2023, in ...
Minnesota United midfielder Hassani Dotson (31) heads the ball over Real Salt Lake defender Jasper Löffelsend (28) in the first half of an MLS soccer ...
Minnesota United forward Bongokuhle Hlongwane (21) dribbles past Real Salt Lake defender Jasper Löffelsend (28) after he had fallen in the first half ...
Minnesota United defender D.J. Taylor (27) passes the ball around Real Salt Lake forward Rubio Rubin (14) in the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sa...
Real Salt Lake forward Danny Musovski (17) yells at an official after not receiving a foul call against Minnesota United in the first half of an MLS s...
Minnesota United forward Bongokuhle Hlongwane (21) shoots a ball that would eventually ricochet into the net for a Real Salt Lake own-goal in the firs...
Minnesota United goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair (97) surrenders a goal to Real Salt Lake forward Jefferson Savarino (10) in the first half of an MLS socce...

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota United didn't find the net, but an own-goal by Real Salt Lake's Justen Glad was the final score in a 1-1 draw on Saturday night.

Real Salt Lake (4-6-4) took a 1-0 lead in the 28th minute when Jefferson Savarino took passes from Danny Musovski and Braian Ojeda and scored his fourth goal of the season.

Minnesota United (5-5-4) evened the score three minutes later thanks to Glad's own-goal.

Dayne St. Clair saved one shot for Minnesota United. Zac MacMatch had two saves for Real Salt Lake.

Real Salt Lake was trying to win back-to-back road matches for the first time since 2019.

Thirteen of Minnesota United's 14 matches this season have been decided by one goal or ended in draws. The club was coming off back-to-back 1-0 victories with Bongokuhle Hlongwane scoring both winners.

RSL beat Minnesota United 3-0 in August of last season. Neither team has won two straight in a series that Minnesota United leads 5-3-6.

Real Salt Lake returns home to play the Los Angeles Galaxy on Wednesday. Minnesota United travels to play Austin FC on Wednesday.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport