St. Louis City rolls to 3-1 victory over Whitecaps

By Associated Press
2023/05/28 12:06
St. Louis City's Miguel Perez celebrates after scoring during the second half of an MLS soccer against the Vancouver Whitecaps match Saturday, May 27,...
Vancouver Whitecaps' Ryan Gauld, left, and St. Louis City's Celio Pompeu battle for the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, M...
St. Louis City's Indiana Vassilev, left, tackles Vancouver Whitecaps' Alessandro Schopf during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, May 27...
St. Louis City's Miguel Perez (28) celebrates after scoring during the second half of an MLS soccer against the Vancouver Whitecaps match Saturday, Ma...
Vancouver Whitecaps' Pedro Vite (45) reacts during the first half of an MLS soccer match against St. Louis City Saturday, May 27, 2023, in St. Louis. ...
Vancouver Whitecaps' Alessandro Schopf (8) and St. Louis City's Lucas Bartlett (24) battle for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match S...
Vancouver Whitecaps' Ranko Veselinovic, right, heads the ball as St. Louis City's Eduard Lowen and Lucas Bartlett, left, defend during the first half ...
Vancouver Whitecaps' Alessandro Schopf (8) celebrates after an own goal by the Vancouver Whitecaps during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturd...
Vancouver Whitecaps' Alessandro Schopf (8) brings the ball down the pitch as St. Louis City's Njabulo Blom (6) defends during the first half of an MLS...
Vancouver Whitecaps' Luis Martins, right, is yells after colliding with St. Louis City's Jake Nerwinski, left, during the first half of an MLS soccer ...
St. Louis City's Indiana Vassilev (19) and Vancouver Whitecaps' Sebastian Berhalter (16) reach for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer mat...
St. Louis City's Eduard Lowen (10) is congratulated by teammate Indiana Vassilev (19) after scoring during the first half of an MLS soccer match again...
St. Louis City's Tim Parker, right, heads the ball toward teammate Lucas Bartlett (24) as Vancouver Whitecaps' Simon Becher, left, watches during the ...
Vancouver Whitecaps' Julian Gressel (19) and St. Louis City's Kyle Hiebert (22) challenge for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Sa...
Vancouver Whitecaps' Simon Becher (29) and St. Louis City's Tim Parker (26) chase after a loose ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Satu...
St. Louis City's Nicholas Gioacchini (11) and Vancouver Whitecaps' Ranko Veselinovic (4) reach for the ball as Whitecaps' Sebastian Berhalter (16) wat...

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis City got an early goal from Eduard Löwen, a late goal from Miguel Perez and an own-goal from Tristan Blackmon in between en route to a 3-1 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday night.

St. Louis City (8-4-1) grabbed the lead in the 10th minute on an unassisted goal by Löwen — his fourth netter this season..

Blackmon's own-goal came in the 45th minute, giving St. Louis City a 2-0 lead at halftime.

Vancouver (4-5-5) pulled within a goal when Brian White took a pass from Julian Gressel in the 83rd minute and scored for the fifth time this season.

Perez scored unassisted in the fourth minute of stoppage time for his first career goal. The 18-year-old midfielder found the net in his 11th appearance, including five starts.

Roman Bürki finished with one save for St. Louis City. Thomas Hasal saved five shots in his first start of the season for Vancouver.

The Whitecaps have lost their last two road matches against expansion teams after posting a 3-0-2 mark in their previous five road trips against first-year clubs.

St. Louis City has a league-high seven players with multiple goals this season. SLC was coming off a 4-0 road win over Sporting Kansas City — its third four-goal victory. Atlanta United set the record at four in its inaugural 2017 season.

The Whitecaps haven't picked up a win in 15 straight road matches — one more than the San Jose Earthquakes for the longest current skid. Fourteen of Vancouver's 17 points have come at home this season.

Vancouver returns home to play the Houston Dynamo on Wednesday. St. Louis City will host the Houston Dynamo on Saturday.

