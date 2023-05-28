Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Offor, Sirois lead Montreal to 1-0 victory over Inter Miami

By Associated Press
2023/05/28 11:07
CF Montreal's Chinonso Offor, top, challenges Inter Miami's Ian Fray (24) during first-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday, May 27, 202...
CF Montreal's Mathieu Choiniere, right, is challenged by Inter Miami's Dixon Arroyo during first-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday, M...
CF Montreal's George Campbell, right, challenges Inter Miami's Jean Corentin during first-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday, May 27, ...
CF Montreal's Victor Wanyama, right, challenges Inter Miami's Jean Corentin during first-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday, May 27, 2...
Inter Miami head coach Phil Neville reacts on the sideline during second-half MLS soccer match action against CF Montreal in Montreal, Saturday, May 2...
CF Montreal's Sunusi Ibrahim, right, challenges Inter Miami's Franco Negri for the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match, in Montreal, Sa...
CF Montreal's Sunusi Ibrahim left, challenges Inter Miami's Kamal Miller during second-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday, May 27, 202...
CF Montreal's Joel Waterman, left, challenges Inter Miami's Robert Taylor during second-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday, May 27, 20...
CF Montreal's Aaron Herrera, right, challenges Inter Miami's Franco Negri during second-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday, May 27, 20...
CF Montreal's Gabriele Corbo (25) challenges Inter Miami's Jean Corentin (14) during second-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday, May 27...
CF Montreal's Ahmed Hamdi, left, challenges Inter Miami's Shanyder Borgelin (49) during second-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday, May...
Inter Miami head coach Phil Neville reacts on the sideline during first-half MLS soccer match action against CF Montreal in Montreal, Saturday, May 27...

CF Montreal's Chinonso Offor, top, challenges Inter Miami's Ian Fray (24) during first-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday, May 27, 202...

CF Montreal's Mathieu Choiniere, right, is challenged by Inter Miami's Dixon Arroyo during first-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday, M...

CF Montreal's George Campbell, right, challenges Inter Miami's Jean Corentin during first-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday, May 27, ...

CF Montreal's Victor Wanyama, right, challenges Inter Miami's Jean Corentin during first-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday, May 27, 2...

Inter Miami head coach Phil Neville reacts on the sideline during second-half MLS soccer match action against CF Montreal in Montreal, Saturday, May 2...

CF Montreal's Sunusi Ibrahim, right, challenges Inter Miami's Franco Negri for the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match, in Montreal, Sa...

CF Montreal's Sunusi Ibrahim left, challenges Inter Miami's Kamal Miller during second-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday, May 27, 202...

CF Montreal's Joel Waterman, left, challenges Inter Miami's Robert Taylor during second-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday, May 27, 20...

CF Montreal's Aaron Herrera, right, challenges Inter Miami's Franco Negri during second-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday, May 27, 20...

CF Montreal's Gabriele Corbo (25) challenges Inter Miami's Jean Corentin (14) during second-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday, May 27...

CF Montreal's Ahmed Hamdi, left, challenges Inter Miami's Shanyder Borgelin (49) during second-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday, May...

Inter Miami head coach Phil Neville reacts on the sideline during first-half MLS soccer match action against CF Montreal in Montreal, Saturday, May 27...

MONTREAL (AP) — Chinonso Offor scored a second-half goal and Jonathan Sirois made it stand up for CF Montreal in a 1-0 victory over Inter Miami on Saturday night.

Neither team found the net until Offor took passes from Ariel Lassiter and Gabriele Corbo in the 53rd minute and scored for a third time this season.

Sirois finished with five saves to earn the clean sheet for Montreal (6-8-0).

Montreal has posted a 7-1-0 record in its last eight home matches and tied a club record with its fourth straight shutout. Montreal had four straight home shutouts spanning the 2018-19 seasons.

Inter Miami (5-9-0) falls to 1-6-0 on the road this season.

Drake Callender saved one shot for Inter Miami, which falls to 2-2-1 all-time in matches played in Canada.

Montreal and Inter Miami played to a 2-2 draw in their first meeting in August of last season. Since then Inter Miami has played 24 regular-season matches without a draw and Montreal has played to one tie in its last 24.

Montreal outshot Inter Miami 14-13. Montreal entered play having taken a 10 or less shots a league-high seven times. However, Inter Miami had a 5-2 advantage in shots on goal.

____

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport