Toronto cools off DC United with 2-1 victory

By Associated Press
2023/05/28 11:06
Toronto FC midfielder Kosi Thompson (47) battles with D.C. United forward Taxiarchis Fountas (11) during second-half MLS soccer match action in Toront...

Toronto FC midfielder Kosi Thompson (47) celebrates after his goal against D.C. United with teammate Lorenzo Insigne (24) during second-half MLS socce...

D.C. United forward Christian Benteke, left, and Toronto FC defender Matt Hedges battle for the ball during first-half MLS soccer match action in Toro...

Toronto FC defender Matt Hedges, right,battles for the ball with D.C. United forward Christian Benteke during first-half MLS soccer match action in To...

Toronto FC midfielder Kosi Thompson, left, battles for the ball with D.C. United defender Donovan Pines during first-half MLS soccer match action in T...

Toronto FC fans wave banners commenting on the current turmoil at the club during first-half MLS soccer match action against D.C. United in Toronto, O...

Toronto FC forward Deandre Kerr, center, celebrates his goal against D.C. United with fans and teammates during first-half MLS soccer match action in ...

Toronto FC head coach Bob Bradley checks his watch as his team closes in on a win over DC United in MLS soccer match action in Toronto, Ontario, Satur...

D.C. United Christian Benteke, right, reacts after a missed goal-scoring opportunity during second-half MLS soccer match action against Toronto FC in ...

D.C. United defender Donovan Pines, top left, climbs above Toronto FC's Kosi Thompson, bottom left, to challenge Toronto FC's Aime Mabika, top right, ...

TORONTO (AP) — Lorenzo Insigne notched assists on goals by Deandre Kerr and Kosi Thompson and Toronto FC cooled off D.C. United with a 2-1 victory on Saturday night.

Toronto (3-5-7) jumped out in front early on a goal by Kerr in the 14th minute. Insigne had the assist on Kerr's second goal this season. Kerr's goal ended a four-match scoreless streak. It was the first time Toronto had been blanked four straight times since 2010. The club set a league record in 2007 with a nine-match scoreless run.

Thompson stretched the lead to 2-0 in the 72nd minute when he took a pass from Insigne and scored for the first time this season.

DC United (5-6-4) didn't get on the scoreboard until Christian Benteke scored his team-high seventh goal — unassisted in the 87th minute.

Sean Johnson finished with four saves for Toronto. Tyler Miller saved three shots for DC United.

DC United beat Toronto 3-2 on the road to begin the season. United is 3-2-1 against Toronto in the last six meetings after winning just two of the previous 14 match-ups.

Toronto improves to 2-4-1 in its last seven matches following a seven-match unbeaten run.

DC United entered play with just one loss in its last seven matches.

Toronto will host the Chicago Fire on Wednesday. D.C. United returns home to play CF Montreal on Wednesday.

