Wolff scores late to help Atlanta United grab 1-1 draw with Orlando City

By Associated Press
2023/05/28 11:05
Atlanta United forward Miguel Berry (19) looks to shoot as he gets past Orlando City defender Antonio Carlos, right, during the second half of an MLS ...
Atlanta United forward Miguel Berry, right, watches his shot on goal that gets past Orlando City defender Rafael Santos (3) during the second half of ...
Orlando City defender Kyle Smith, left, takes the ball from Atlanta United midfielder Thiago Almada (23) during the second half of an MLS soccer match...
Atlanta United forward Tyler Wolff (28) gets tripped up as he goes for the ball against Orlando City midfielder Wilder Cartagena, center, during the s...
Atlanta United forward Tyler Wolff (28) celebrates after his goal against Orlando City with teammates including midfielder Thiago Almada, right, durin...
Atlanta United forward Miguel Berry, right, shoots on goal against Orlando City defender Rafael Santos during the second half of an MLS soccer match, ...
Atlanta United midfielder Thiago Almada, center, attempts a shot on goal as he gets between Orlando City defender Antonio Carlos (25) and midfielder C...
Orlando City goalkeeper Pedro Gallese, left, blocks a shot by Atlanta United forward Miguel Berry, center, as Orlando City defender Antonio Carlos (25...
Orlando City defender Kyle Smith, left, battles Atlanta United midfielder Derrick Etienne for position on the ball during the first half of an MLS soc...
Atlanta United defender Ronald Hernandez, right, moves the ball past Orlando City forward Ivan Angulo during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sa...
Orlando City defender Kyle Smith (24) makes a heart shape toward fans after scoring a goal against Atlanta United during the first half of an MLS socc...
Orlando City defender Antonio Carlos, top, controls the ball in front of Atlanta United defender Ronald Hernandez (2) during the first half of an MLS ...
Orlando City players, from back left, Orlando City defender Robin Jansson, defender Antonio Carlos and midfielder Cesar Araujo (5) dispute a ruling wi...

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tyler Wolff scored late in the second half to help Atlanta United earn a 1-1 draw with Orlando City on Saturday night.

Wolff picked up his second goal of the season when he scored in the 86th minute to help Atlanta United (6-4-5) grab a point.

Orlando City (5-4-5) jumped in front on defender Kyle Smith's first goal of the season — unassisted in the 30th minute.

Atlanta United improves to 9-3-7 all-time versus Orlando City, but the club has gone 2-3-5 in the last 10 match-ups. Atlanta United won the first five road matches in the series but has posted a 1-2-3 mark since.

Orlando City is 1-3-4 in its last eight home matches in all competitions. This comes after a streak of six wins in seven matches. Orlando City has more road points (11) this season than home points (9).

Pedro Gallese had two saves for Orlando City. Brad Guzan turned away four shots for Atlanta United, which has won just two of its last 24 road matches in all competitions.

Orlando City had advantages of 13-11 in shots and 5-3 in shots on target.

Atlanta United returns home to play the New England Revolution on Wednesday. Orlando City travels to play the New York Red Bulls on Saturday.

