Mawar downgraded to typhoon, to bring rain to northeastern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Mawar has weakened and been downgraded from a super typhoon into a typhoon.

According to current weather tracking, Mawar is veering north, making direct landfall over Taiwan unlikely, per UDN. Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said Mawar is slowly losing strength and will begin impacting Taiwan's weather as it moves closer.

Wu said the latest 10-day forecast model by Europe (ECMWF) and the U.S. (GFS) shows Typhon Mawar approaching the Bashi Channel on Monday (May 29) continually slowing down and gradually turning northward. Wu added that the predicted path still remains uncertain.

Wu said Taiwan will start to experience brief localized showers in the Greater Taipei area as well as the northeast on Monday. Meanwhile, weather on Monday in the south, central, Hualien, and Taitung regions is expected to remain stable with high temperatures expected.

Wu said if Typhoon Mawar moves in a more westerly direction, central and southern plains areas could be affected, with the impact on other areas intensifying, but that more observations were needed.

Meanwhile, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) released a “yellow” high temperature warning for Tainan City and Kaohsiung City as noontime temperatures are expected to exceed 36 C on Sunday (May 28). The CWB also issued a swell warning for the east coast with waves as high as two meters being observed in Taitung.

Typhoon Mawar is currently southeast of Eluanbi, and is heading northwest at a speed of 19 to 14 kph, and is expected to be 700 km southeast of Eluanbi at 2 a.m. on Monday.