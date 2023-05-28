Alexa
Seattle Thunderbirds beat Peterborough Petes 6-3 to open Memorial Cup

By Associated Press
2023/05/28 10:06
Seattle Thunderbirds' Lucas Ciona, center, and Kyle Crnkovic, front left, celebrate after Ciona's goal against Peterborough Petes goalie Michael Simps...
Seattle Thunderbirds goalie Thomas Milic (35), Jeremy Hanzel (4) and Sam Popowich (18) celebrate after they defeated the Peterborough Petes in CHL Mem...
Seattle Thunderbirds' Kyle Crnkovic (61) and Lucas Ciona (47) celebrate after Crnkovic's second of three goals against Peterborough Petes goalie Micha...
Seattle Thunderbirds' Jordan Gustafson (7) and Peterborough Petes' Brennan Othmann (78) vie for the puck in front of the empty Peterborough net during...
Peterborough Petes goalie Michael Simpson (31) stops Seattle Thunderbirds' Reid Schaefer (24) during second-period CHL Memorial Cup hockey game action...
Peterborough Petes' Chase Stillman, left, checks Seattle Thunderbirds' Sawyer Mynio during second-period CHL Memorial Cup hockey game action in Kamloo...
Seattle Thunderbirds' Lucas Ciona celebrates after his goal against the Peterborough Petes during second-period CHL Memorial Cup hockey game action in...
Seattle Thunderbirds' Lucas Ciona (47) scores against Peterborough Petes goalie Michael Simpson (31) as Petes' Konnor Smith watches during second-peri...

KAMLOOPS, British Columbia (AP) — Kyle Crnkovic had a hat trick and the Western Hockey League champion Seattle Thunderbirds opened Memorial Cup play Saturday with a 6-3 victory over the Ontario Hockey League champion Peterborough Petes.

Lucas Ciona, Nolan Allan and Jordan Gustafson also scored for Seattle, and Thomas Milic made 23 saves.

Seattle will return to action Monday night against the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League champion Quebec Remparts, an 8-3 winner over the host Kamloops Blazers on Friday night in tournament opener.

J.R. Avon, Owen Beck and Avery Hayes scored for the Petes. They will face Quebec on Sunday night.