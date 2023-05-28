Kiner-Falefa's 10th-inning single helps Yankees overcome Tatis HR in 3-2 win over Padres

NEW YORK (AP) — Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a game-ending single with one out in the 10th inning as the New York Yankees beat the San Diego Padres 3-2 on Saturday.

After Anthony Volpe and Aaron Judge hit into double plays in the eighth and ninth, the Yankees got their fifth walk-off win when Kiner-Falefa sent Nick Martinez's 2-0 pitch down the line just past the glove of third baseman Rougned Odor to score Greg Allen.

DJ LeMahieu, who had an RBI double in the first, homered off Padres starter Michael Wacha to tie it in the seventh as the Yankees avoided a fourth straight loss.

Fernando Tatis Jr. homered for the second straight game, and ninth time this season, for San Diego’s only hit in Luis Severino's 6 2/3 innings. Ha-Seong Kim hit an RBI single in the seventh off Michael King.

Severino allowed two runs, one earned, in his second start since returning from a strained right lat.

Clay Holmes (3-2), who came on in the top of the 10th, retired Tatis on a soft grounder that was initially ruled an infield hit before being overturned on replay to end the inning.

Wacha allowed two runs and five hits before turning the game over to Martinez (2-2) for the final 2 1/3 innings.

After Severino retired the first 10 hitters, Tatis blasted an 0-1 slider off the back of the San Diego bullpen. He admired the 426-foot shot, did a hop and stutter step at third and clapped his hands upon crossing the plate before doing a handshake with Juan Soto near the on-deck circle.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: SS Xander Bogaerts, who is dealing with wrist soreness, was given the day off before batting in the ninth. … RHP Luis García (strained left oblique) was placed on the injured list and RHP Domingo Tapia was recalled from Triple-A El Paso.

Yankees: RHP Matt Krook was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

UP NEXT

Yankees RHP Gerrit Cole (5-0, 2.53 ERA), who is winless in his last five starts, opposes San Diego RHP Yu Darvish (3-3, 3.67) Sunday.

___

