Bayern Munich champions again after Dortmund meltdown

Bayern Munich have been crowned Bundesliga champions again, overcoming the odds to win the title by a single point — dashing Dortmund's hopes of a first league title since 2012 on a final day of extraordinary drama.

Bayern secured the title on goal difference following Jamal Musiala's late strike as Dortmund could only draw 2-2 with Mainz.

Thomas Tuchel's side were already celebrating with their fans in Cologne as Dortmund threw everything at Mainz to get a late winner that never materialized in a Bundesliga finale that will live long in the memory.

The unthinkable happens in Dortmund

All eyes were on Dortmund, who had their fate in their own hands with the clearest of tasks: beat Mainz at home to become German champions. Bayern Munich were playing 73 kilometers to the south in Cologne, knowing that only a victory would give them the chance to pounce should the unthinkable happen in Dortmund.

The early momentum swung Bayern's way and never turned back. Kingsley Coman cut in from the left to arrow a shot into the top corner. It was vintage Coman and applied the pressure on Dortmund, where news of Coman’s goal had started to filter through.

Things went from bad to worse for Dortmund soon after when they fell behind. Andreas Hanche-Olsen's header at the near post flashed past Gregor Kobel and stunned the Westfalenstadion as Dortmund suddenly needed two.

Dortmund were handed a lifeline when they were awarded a penalty for a foul on Raphael Guerreiro, it was soft but given after a VAR check, but Sebastien Haller’s penalty was tame, lacking conviction, and saved comfortably by Mainz keeper Finn Dahmen.

The mood went from hushed to funerial when Mainz captain Karim Onisiwo headed in a second for Mainz in front of the Südtribüne. That was the hammer blow for Dortmund, who were left needing three goals and watching their dreams dissolve in front of their eyes.

As Bayern continued to look comfortable in Cologne – Sane had a goal chalked off for handball and Thomas Müller headed against the post – Dortmund coach Edin Terzic was about to deliver the most important half-time team talk of his career.

Musiala magic gives Bayern last laugh

For a while it looked like Dortmund had woken up as Guerreiro pulled one back for Dortmund, raising hopes of a Dortmund comeback. That never happened but with 10 minutes to play Cologne did Dortmund a massive favor as Dejan Ljubicic scored from the penalty spot following a handball by Serge Gnabry on VAR review.

But the final twist came in the 89th minute when Jamal Musiala, Bayern's exceptional 20-year-old, scored a delightful goal into the bottom corner, triggering wild scenes in front of the ecstatic Bayern fans. Bayern's 11th straight title was secured and Dortmund may have to wait years, again, for a better chance than this.

Edited by: Mark Hallam