Taiwan defeats Philippines to win Co-ed Slow-pitch Softball Asia Cup

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan won the Co-ed Slow-pitch Softball Asia Cup 2023 by defeating the Philippines 8-2 Saturday (May 27).

Taiwan, Singapore, China, the Philippines, and host country Thailand fought for the title over four days in the seaside town of Pattaya. The three teams ending at the top would be allowed to represent Asia in the sport’s world cup, CNA reported.

Taiwan started off well by defeating Singapore 12-5 on the opening day, May 24. On Thursday (May 25), the team faced two games, first beating host Thailand 17-8, and then the Philippines 12-8.

Friday’s (May 26) game was trickier, with the lead changing hands until Taiwan managed to come from behind to beat China by a narrow 9-8 score. The results showed Taiwan win every single game at the Asia Cup.

Saturday’s finale also started with Taiwan falling behind, but they soon made up for that and surged forward to win by 8 to 2. Most of the team members trained for the event during the past two months, the women during the week and the men during weekends, per CNA.

Taiwan had about six months to prepare for the world cup at the end of the year, when they will face teams from Europe and America.

