Super Typhoon Mawar leaves 115 Taiwanese stranded in Guam

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Super Typhoon Mawar forced 115 Taiwanese visitors to extend their stay in the United States territory of Guam, reports said Saturday (May 27).

The storm led to the closure of the Pacific island’s international airport, disrupting the tourism industry. Lion Travel said it was talking with Starlux Airlines to launch an outbound flight as soon as the airport reopened.

Mawar caused widespread flooding and devastation in Guam, upturning trees and damaging homes. Parts of the island looked like they had been hit by a twister, CNA reported.

The 115 independent travelers arrived in Guam on a Starlux flight chartered by Lion Travel on May 19, and were supposed to have boarded a flight home on May 23. However, the latter flight was canceled because of the typhoon.

Lion Travel said that because of the damage to hotels and since water and the power supply had not been fully restored yet, it had decided to cancel trips on May 27, May 31, and June 4. Travelers who had booked the flights on those dates would receive all their money back, the travel agency said.

Meanwhile, travel company representatives and staff at the Taiwan office in Guam had helped Taiwanese tourists arrange hotels and meals. The office’s Facebook page showed Taiwan’s envoy delivering meal boxes to stranded visitors.

The super typhoon is expected to arrive near Taiwan after the weekend, but different theories still persist about its likely course and intensity.