Nvidia founder to set up AI center at National Taiwan University

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Nvidia Corporation CEO Jensen Huang (黃仁勳) is setting up an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Center at National Taiwan University (NTU), reports said Saturday (May 27) after he delivered a speech to new graduates at the college.

The tycoon was paying a high-profile visit to the country where he was born 60 years ago, before being sent to a school in the United States at the age of nine. His fortune ballooned by 23% to US$34 billion (NT$1.04 trillion) in just one day last week to make him the 37th wealthiest person in the world due to the current interest in AI, Forbes reported.

After Huang’s speech to students, NTU President Chen Wen-chang (陳文章) announced that Nvidia and the university would jointly set up the center to promote the use of AI in teaching, research, and innovation, per CNA. Teachers will be trained to integrate AI in all courses, while the center will also host research into AI and encourage teachers and students to innovate with the help of AI technology.

NTU awarded Huang with an honorary doctorate two years ago, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nvidia CEO had been unable until now to visit Taiwan, Chen said.

Huang told the new NTU graduates they were standing at the starting line of the AI revolution, and that their future would be as bright as his was when he graduated 40 years ago, per CNA. He also encouraged them to follow their dreams and be adventurous, saying “either you’re running for food or you’re running from being food.”

Sometimes they would face problems as they did not know whether they were running in the right direction, Huang said, but they could learn from their mistakes. He said Nvidia had also once come close to failure, but the difficult decisions he made then made the company more resilient.