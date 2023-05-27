Vis – Wild Art and Fashion showcases fine design in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The inaugural edition of the Vis – Wild Art and Fashion Joint Cultural Exhibition brings together 10 Taiwanese brands and artists, with a focus on trendy designs for camping, plant tanks, and bespoke sneakers.

The exhibition explores street culture and a high-quality lifestyle, featuring the debut of nine homely camping equipment products from the popular Taiwan brand BLACK DESIGN.

Lai Yen-chi (賴彥岐), founder of BLACK DESIGN, revealed that their products have gained considerable traction in Japan. Although he had plans to expand the business to Europe and the U.S., those endeavors have been temporarily postponed due to differences in lifestyles.

Tseng Hung-tse (曾浤澤), owner of the plant brand 5PM.TWCAUDEX, unveiled an eco-tank crafted using unique preservation techniques that effectively preserve plants from overseas. The modular equipment comes with a price tag of approximately NT$140,000.

Drilling Lab, an accessory brand established in 2014, has earned recognition with its designs showcased at Italy's Museo del Gioiello, a renowned jewelry museum. The brand's distinctive approach eschews decorative elements and draws inspiration from industrial aesthetics.

Rifare_co, a custom footwear brand based in Taichung, meticulously handcrafts sneakers using antique fabrics, giving new life to popular shoe models from Nike, New Balance, Adidas, and more. Their clientele includes K-pop star G-Dragon and the renowned artist KAWS.

Aside from their signature offerings, Rifare_co is showcasing limited-edition collaboration sneakers with the co-host 5PM.TWCAUDEX at the exhibition.

Collaborating with toy store 1982 Kids, artist Goodzila has transformed Taiwan's beloved street snacks, such as pork blood cake, stinky tofu, and sweet potato balls, into a collection of frightful "Food Monsters" toys. These unique creations are available for pre-order.

The event is scheduled to run from Thursday (May 25) to Sunday (May 28) at Hyphen for the Arts in Taipei. Attendees can savor a complimentary cocktail from Mozi Bar within the venue.