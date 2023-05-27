Taiwan risks losing sovereignty if it accepts '1992 consensus'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan would lose its sovereignty if it accepts the so-called “1992 consensus,” Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) said on Saturday (May 27).

Speaking at an event in Yulin, Lai said signing a peace agreement with China would not bring genuine peace — as shown by Hong Kong and Tibet, CNA reported. Peace cannot be achieved through mere rhetoric, he said; a country must rely on its own strength.

Lai pointed out that there are no winners in war. Under the leadership of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Taiwan has constantly enhanced its strength while standing for democracy.

People should believe in Taiwan and stand together with the international democratic community, moving forward on the path of democracy, he said.

Lai Ching-te said Taiwan is like a mother and the 23 million Taiwanese are all "sweet potato children" (a term used to refer to Taiwanese). Lai said he is a sweet potato child, just like everyone else.

Lai was chosen as the Democratic Progressive Party’s presidential candidate for next year’s general election last month. He is running against New Taipei City Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜), the Kuomintang’s selected candidate, and former Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), the Taiwan People’s Party candidate.

Earlier in May, Lai said there is no need to publicly declare Taiwan's independence, as he believes the concept is implicit since Taiwan is not part of the People's Republic of China. He said a formal declaration of Taiwan independence could cause more cross-strait tension and vowed not to do so if elected president.