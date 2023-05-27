Alexa
CANNES PHOTOS: See standout moments of glamour, humor and reunion as the festival draws to a close

By Associated Press
2023/05/27 15:05
Robert De Niro, from left, Leonardo DiCaprio and director Martin Scorsese pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Killers of ...
Michael Douglas poses for photographers at the photo call honoring him with a Palme d'Or at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern Fra...
Helen Mirren poses for photographers upon arrival at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film 'Jeanne du Barry' at the 76th international fil...
Johnny Depp poses for portrait photographs for the film 'Jeanne du Barry', at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday...
Billie Blain, left, reacts as Tom Mercer performs a handstand at the photo call for the film 'Le Regne animal' at the 76th international film festival...
Ethan Hawke, left, and director Pedro Almodovar pose for portrait photographs for the film 'Strange Way of Life' at the 76th international film festiv...
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' at the 76th internatio...
Harrison Ford poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' at the 76th international film ...
Producer Kathleen Kennedy, from left, Ethann Isidore, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, director James Mangold, Harrison Ford, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Mads Mikkel...
Ethann Isidore, left, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge pose for photographers upon departure from the premiere of the film 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Dest...
Ethann Isidore poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' at the 76th international film festival,...
Carla Bruni poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Zone of Interest' at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, s...
Deborah Mailman, from right, Cate Blanchett, director Warwick Thornton, Aswan Reid, and Georgie Pym, far left, pose for photographers upon arrival at ...
Shaun Thomas, back left, Molly Manning Walker, from front left, Samuel Bottomley, Laura Ambler, and Mia McKenna-Bruce pose for photographers upon arri...
Mamadou Diallo, from left, director Ramata-Toulaye Sy, and Khady Mane pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Banel & Adama' ...
Naomi Campbell poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Killers of the Flower Moon' at the 76th international film festival, ...
Jennifer Lawrence, left, and Justine Ciarrocchi pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Anatomy of a Fall' at the 76th intern...
Michelle Yeoh poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Firebrand' at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern F...
A person, in Ukrainian colours, smeared in a red substance is removed by security at the premiere of the film 'Acide' at the 76th international film f...
Alicia Vikander, left, and Jude Law pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Firebrand' at the 76th international film festival, Cannes,...
Yves-Marina Gnahoua, left, and Eliane Umuhire pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Omen' at the 76th international film festival, Ca...
Alicia Vikander poses for portrait photographs for the film 'Firebrand' at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Monday, May ...
Abel Tesfaye, from left, Lily-Rose Depp, and director Sam Levinson pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the television series 'The I...
Abel Tesfaye, from left, Lily-Rose Depp, and director Sam Levinson pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the television series 'The I...
Scarlett Johansson, left, and Colin Jost pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Asteroid City' at the 76th international fil...
Tom Hanks, from left, Jason Schwartzman, and director Wes Anderson pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Asteroid City' at ...
Rita Wilson, from left, Tom Hanks, composer Alexandre Desplat, Bryan Cranston and Maya Hawke pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of th...
Jennie Ruby Jane poses for photographers upon arrival at 'The Idol' after party at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tues...
Kim Hyoung-seo poses for portrait photographs for the film 'Hopeless' at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, May ...
Min Tanaka poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Perfect Days' at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Fri...
Carys Zeta Douglas, from left, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones pose for photographers upon arrival at the opening ceremony and the premiere o...
Troy Sivan poses for photographers upon arrival at 'The Idol' after party at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, M...
Jury president Ruben Ostlund, centre, poses with jury members, Rungano Nyoni, Maryam Touzani, Atiq Rahimi, Julia Ducournau, Damian Szifron, Brie Larso...

CANNES, France (AP) — The Cannes Film Festival always commands a certain amount of awe.

The appearances by cinema royalty, the nightly parade of high fashion and the festival's ability to launch filmmakers and films large and small onto the global stage all combine to produce an array of eye-catching moments during the 12 days of Cannes.

As the festival draws to a close Saturday, see some of its standout moments through the lenses of photographers for The Associated Press.

From its first day, the 76th edition demonstrated its ability to draw attention, hosting Johnny Depp’s return to cinema with the opening night film, “Jeanne du Barry.”

While some were irked by the emphasis on Depp — who told the AP "I didn’t know what planet I was on” during his appearance for the premiere — the festival quickly turned the spotlight onto other stars.

Michael Douglas accepted an honorary Palme d’Or and kisses from his wife and daughter at the top of the festival’s famed Palais stairs. Harrison Ford, debuting his last film as Indiana Jones, also accepted an honorary award, choking back tears after a career highlight reel was played.

Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio reunited on the red carpet at the premiere for “Killers of the Flower Moon,” one of the festival’s most prestigious entries and a return for Scorsese to the French Riviera cinema celebration. Wes Anderson also returned, this time joined by Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson and the many stars of his film “Asteroid City.”

Six days after her father’s premiere, Lily-Rose Depp debuted her own controversial project, the HBO series “The Idol.” The younger Depp and costar The Weeknd shined on the red carpet and smiled and laughed together as photographers snapped away.

The festival runs on its own precise rhythm, with press conferences and daytime photocalls. The French Riviera often serves as a whimsical backdrop, as when actor Tom Mercer did a handstand for photographers or “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” actor Ethann Isidore took a leap from a podium.

Yet the biggest attention grabbers remain the flashy premieres, where fans crane for even fleeting glimpses of their heroes. Cannes is the place where stars playfully interact with the cameras and, when the films stop, awards prognostications begin as the applause helps carry movies to screens around the world.

For more coverage of this year’s Cannes Film Festival, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/cannes-film-festival