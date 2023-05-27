Ogunbowale scores 26, Sabally has 17 points, 10 rebounds and five assists as Wings beat Storm 95-91

SEATTLE (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale had 26 points and six assists, Satou Sabally added 17 points, 10 rebounds and five assists and the Dallas Wings beat the Seattle Storm 95-91 Friday night.

Dallas is 2-0 for the first time since 2007, when the franchise was known as the Detroit Shock — two relocations ago (the organization moved to Tulsa from 2010-15).

Crystal Dangerfield scored 17 points on 6-of-9 shooting and Natasha Howard had 16 points, nine rebounds, five steals and four blocks for Dallas.

Kia Nurse hit a 3-pointer, Jewell Loyd made back-to-back jumpers and Nurse added another 3 in a 10-2 run that trimmed Seattle’s deficit to 93-91 with 1:08 to play. Howard was called for an offensive foul a few seconds later but the Storm missed the only shot they attempted from there. The Wings forced a shot-clock violation 29 seconds left and, after Dangerfield missed a 3-point shot on the other end, Sabally’s offensive rebound and putback made capped the scoring with 4.1 seconds left.

Loyd scored 30 points and Nurse added 20, including six 3-pointers, for the Storm (0-2). Ezi Magbegor had 15 points and 12 rebounds, the 6-foot-4, 24-year-old center's fourth career double-double.

Seattle scored the first eight points and took an 18-13 lead when Loyd made two free throws with 4:51 left in the first quarter, but the Wings scored the next 17 points to take the lead for good. The Storm went 0 for 8 from the field with two turnovers during a four-plus minute scoreless stretch and could never fully recover.

