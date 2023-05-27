Alexa
Quebec Remparts rout host Kamloops Blazers 8-3 in Memorial Cup opener

By Associated Press
2023/05/27 13:08
Quebec Remparts' Evan Nause (20) checks Kamloops Blazers' Matthew Seminoff (13) during the second period of a CHL Memorial Cup hockey game Friday, May...
Quebec Remparts' James Malatesta (11) is congratulated for his goal against the Kamloops Blazers during the second period of a CHL Memorial Cup hockey...
Quebec Remparts goalie William Rousseau, second from left, celebrates with teammates after their win over the Kamloops Blazers during a CHL Memorial C...
Quebec Remparts' Kassim Gaudet, back left, scores against Kamloops Blazers goalie Dylan Ernst (35) while being checked by Ryan Hofer during the third ...
Kamloops Blazers' Shea Van Olm (33) scores against Quebec Remparts goalie William Rousseau (35), but the goal was waved off for a hand pass during the...
Kamloops Blazers' Harrison Brunicke (18) shoves Quebec Remparts' James Malatesta (11) during the first period of a CHL Memorial Cup hockey game Friday...

KAMLOOPS, British Columbia (AP) — James Malatesta had a hat trick, Kassim Gaudet scored twice and the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League champion Quebec Remparts routed the host Kamloops Blazers 8-3 in the Memorial Cup opener Friday night.

Nathan Gaucher, Theo Rochette and Zachary Bolduc also scored for the Remparts.

Caedan Bankier, Daylan Kuefler and Matthew Seminoff scored for the Blazers. They played for the first time since May 8 when they were eliminated by the Seattle Thunderbirds in the Western Hockey League’s Western Conference final.

On Saturday in the four-team major junior hockey championship tournament, the WHL champion Thunderbirds will play the Ontario Hockey League champion Peterborough Petes.