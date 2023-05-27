Alexa
New Jersey passes resolution reaffirming ties with Taiwan

New Jersey first established sister-city relations with Taiwan in 1989

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/05/27 12:19
New Jersey passes pro-Taiwan resolution on May 25. (TECO-New York photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The New Jersey legislature unanimously passed a resolution on Thursday (May 25) supporting the state's partnership with Taiwan.

The resolution commemorates the sister-state relationship established between New Jersey and Taiwan in 1989 and emphasizes the significance of the longstanding partnership between the two sides.

The resolution also encourages the strengthening of economic and trade relations between the U.S. and Taiwan with a bilateral trade agreement and expresses support for Taiwan's meaningful participation in international organizations such as the World Health Organization, per CNA. It mentioned the resumption of the Taiwan-U.S. Trade and Investment Framework Agreement, which took place in June 2021.

Lee Guang-chang (李光章), director-general of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in New York, said New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy's promotion of an innovative economy and infrastructure development aligns well with Taiwan's six core strategic industries. Lee said he hoped the two sides can strengthen cooperation in high technology, green energy, transportation, biotechnology, and supply chain security.

Taiwan is New Jersey's fifth-largest Asian export market and more than 200 Taiwan companies have invested in the state.

In 2019, Taiwan and New Jersey inked a reciprocal driver’s license agreement. In 2021, New Jersey and Taoyuan became sister cities.

During the pandemic, the Taiwan government donated 300,000 masks to help the state fight coronavirus.
Taiwan
New Jersey
U.S.
sister-city ties

