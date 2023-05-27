Criswell, Díaz help MLB-best Rays beat NL West-leading Dodgers 9-3

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Cooper Criswell earned his first big league win, Yandy Díaz homered and drove in two runs, and the major league-best Tampa Bay Rays beat the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers 9-3 on Friday night.

It was the first meeting between the teams since the Dodgers beat Tampa Bay in six games in the 2020 World Series.

Criswell (1-1) replaced opener Jalen Beeks with two outs in the second and allowed one run, four hits and three walks in four innings. In all, eight Rays pitchers gave up nine hits and six walks, but limited Los Angeles to 3-for-14 hitting with runners in scoring position.

Jose Siri added a two-run homer in the eighth for the Rays (38-15).

Noah Syndergaard (1-4) gave up six runs and eight hits in six innings in the loss.

Dodgers slugger Freddie Freeman extended his hitting streak to 15 games, going 2 for 4 with a walk.

REDS 9, CUBS 0

CHICAGO (AP) — Hunter Greene threw six hitless innings and Cincinnati came within six outs of the first no-hitter of the season in a victory over Chicago.

Greene (1-4) matched a career high with 11 strikeouts in picking up his first win in 11 starts this season. The hard-throwing 23-year-old right-hander walked two while throwing 110 pitches.

The Cubs got their only two hits in the eighth against Eduardo Salazar as Christopher Morel lined a single to center leading off the inning and Miles Mastrobuoni singled with one out.

Matt McLain, Spencer Steer, Tyler Stephenson and Stuart Fairchild each had three of Cincinnati’s season-high 19 hits.

Cubs starter Justin Steele (6-2) got tagged for a season-worst six runs, five earned, and gave up 10 hits.

PADRES 5, YANKEES 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Juan Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr. hit two-run homers and San Diego beat New York.

Soto put the Padres ahead in the fifth inning against Randy Vásquez (0-1), who was making his big league debut. Tatis boosted the lead to 4-0 in the sixth against Ron Marinaccio.

Joe Musgrove (2-2) ended a four-start winless streak. He allowed one run and six hits in 6 1/3 innings with six strikeouts and no walks.

Anthony Rizzo had an RBI grounder in the sixth for the Yankees.

Rougned Odor added a run-scoring single in the ninth for San Diego against Ryan Weber, giving him 12 RBIs in his last five games.

WHITE SOX 12, TIGERS 3

DETROIT (AP) — Andrew Vaughn hit a two-run homer and drove in three runs, Yoan Moncada also had three RBIs and Chicago routed Detroit.

Lance Lynn (4-5) allowed three runs — one earned — on three hits and five walks while striking out five in six innings.

Joey Wentz (1-5) gave up five runs on six hits and two walks over four innings for the Tigers, who also had chances to score a lot of runs, but squandered many of the opportunities and finished 1 of 9 with runners in scoring position with eight left on base.

To save the bullpen, Detroit put shortstop Zach Short on the mound and he threw pitches in the mid-40s and Chicago hit three singles off him — giving it 17 hits — to go ahead by nine runs.

RANGERS 12, ORIOLES 2

BALTIMORE (AP) — Corey Seager hit his third career grand slam to highlight an eight-run fourth inning as Texas beat Baltimore for its ninth win in 12 games.

The Rangers' fourth inning featured a two-run homer by Robbie Grossman, two hits apiece by Josh Jung and Josh Smith, and Seager’s bases-loaded shot to deep center.

Jon Gray (5-1) won his career-best fourth consecutive start. He gave up one run and four hits over seven innings, striking out eight and walking one.

Leody Travers hit a two-run homer in the second to give Texas the lead for good, and Marcus Semien extended his hitting streak to 15 games with an eighth-inning single.

Orioles rookie Grayson Rodriguez (2-2) allowed eight earned runs and six hits, including three homers, in 3 1/3 innings.

GUARDIANS 4, CARDINALS 3

CLEVELAND (AP) — Shane Bieber worked into the seventh inning, Amed Rosario hit a three-run double and closer Emmanuel Clase survived another stress-filled ninth inning as Cleveland held on to beat St. Louis.

Bieber (4-3) limited the Cardinals to sacrifice flies by Nolan Arenado and Alec Burleson before a pair of two-out walks got him into trouble in the seventh.

Rosario’s bases-clearing double in Cleveland’s four-run fifth came off St. Louis rookie Matthew Liberatore (1-1).

Bieber allowed two runs and five hits in 6 2/3 innings before being pulled. He’s 9-1 in his career against NL Central teams. Clase picked up his MLB-leading 17th save in 22 chances.

