US may provide Taiwan with surplus weapons amid rush to bolster defense

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S. could supply Taiwan with Excess Defense Articles (EDA), Institute for National Defense and Security Research Director Su Tzu-yun (蘇紫雲) said.

Through the EDA program, surplus weapons and equipment are transferred to ally nations in need of them. The transfers are carried out in line with the Foreign Assistance Act and the Arms Export Control Act, Su said.

Commenting on the possibility of the U.S. military establishing a regional contingency stockpile in Taiwan, Su said U.S. military aid and a contingency stockpile are different concepts. Military aid is a gift, whereas a stockpile consists of equipment owned by the U.S. military stored in Taiwan, he explained.

A contingency stockpile would indicate a significant increase in the possibility of U.S. military cooperation in defending Taiwan, he said.

On May 24, a batch of U.S.-made Stinger missiles and relevant equipment arrived in Taiwan.

The shipment, made possible by the use of the Presidential Drawdown Authority, is valued at US$500 million (NT$15.3 billion), Liberty Times reported. This tool allows weapons deliveries to be expedited to foreign countries and international organizations in response to “unforeseen emergencies,” according to the U.S. State Department.

Taiwan has approximately 1,800 Stinger missiles, including ground-to-air, air-to-air, and dual-mounted systems, CNA cited him saying. They provide low-altitude air defense, are suitable for individual operations, and are highly mobile, he added.

Su said the missiles can be deployed in key strategic areas such as airports, radar stations, or near critical facilities to prevent low-altitude aircraft attacks by enemy forces. They can also be deployed in the vicinity of drop zones and in Hualien to prevent enemy helicopter assaults and further strengthen Taiwan's counter-assault capabilities, he said.

There has been a large push in U.S. Congress to provide Taiwan with the weapons it needs to defend itself against a Chinese invasion. There are growing concerns an attack could happen in 2027, the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party.