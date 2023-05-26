10 natural wonders in Germany

The spectacular Elbe Sandstone Mountains not far from Dresden are a popular spot for hikers and climbers. The landscape, with its rock formations, gor... The spectacular Elbe Sandstone Mountains not far from Dresden are a popular spot for hikers and climbers. The landscape, with its rock formations, gorges and caves, is also called Saxon Switzerland because it is reminiscent of the Alps. The mountains originated in the Cretaceous period 140 to 66 million years ago, when the sand masses of a sea located here solidified into stone.