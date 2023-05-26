Ukraine updates: Scholz will speak to Putin 'in due course'

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed openness to speaking directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin, in an interview published on Friday.

The remarks come amid strained ties between Russia and Germany following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Scholz and Putin held their last phone call in December 2022. The conversation lasted an hour, where Scholz urged Putin to withdraw his country's troops from Ukraine, while the Russian president accused the West of pursuing "destructive" policies in the region.

"My last telephone call was some time ago," Scholz told the Koelner Stadt-Anzeiger newspaper in an interview published on Friday. "But I plan to speak to Putin again in due course."

Scholz also said Germany would continue to "actively support Ukraine," but "at the same time prevent a direct conflict between NATO and Russia."

"And never to act alone, but in close coordination with our friends and allies," he added.

On the subject of a possible negotiation to end the war, Scholz said Putin had to understand that the war could not be ended by making "some kind of cold peace" that would turn "the current frontline into the new 'border' between Russia and Ukraine."

"It is about a fair peace, and the prerequisite for that is the withdrawal of Russian troops," Scholz said.

Here are some of the other developments concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Friday, May 26:

Russian attack on clinic leaves one dead, 15 injured

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that at least one person was killed and 15 others were wounded in a Russian missile strike on a clinic in the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro.

Zelenskyy called the attack as a "crime against humanity," as his government deemed it a serious war crime under the Geneva Conventions.

Rescue workers and a devastated building with smoke pouring out of it could be seen in a video of the attack's aftermath. Most of the upper floor of the building was badly damaged, along with nearby vehicles.

"Another (Russian) missile attack, another crime against humanity," Zelenskiy wrote on Twitter.

"The buildings of a psychological clinic and a veterinary clinic in the city of Dnipro were destroyed," he added.

Putin ally: Ukraine conflict may last decades

Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, said the conflict in Ukraine could last for decades and that negotiations with Ukraine were impossible as long as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in power, Russian news agencies reported.

"Everything always ends in negotiations, and this is inevitable, but as long as these people are in power, the situation for Russia will not change in terms of negotiations," said Medvedev, who is also a former president and prime minister.

He also warned that the West was seriously underestimating the risk of a nuclear war over Ukraine. Medvedev said Russia would launch a pre-emptive strike if Ukraine were to obtain nuclear weapons.

"The Anglo-Saxons do not fully realize this and believe that it will not come to this. It will under certain conditions," he added.

As Ukraine became independent after the 1991 break-up of the Soviet Union, it inherited thousands of nuclear weapons from the Soviet stockpile.

But Kyiv handed these to Russia under the 1994 Budapest Memorandum, in return for a guarantees of its security and sovereignty from Russia, the US and the UK.

Ukraine repels Russian attacks over Kyiv

Ukraine said it shot down 10 missiles and over 20 drones launched by Russia in overnight attacks on the capital Kyiv.

The defensive action was also carried out over the city of Dnipro and eastern regions, Ukrainian officials said on Friday.

It comes as Russia has increased its missile and drone attacks on Ukraine, seeking to cripple logistics and infrastructure facilities.

A total of 17 missiles and 31 drones were launched during the attacks, which started at around 10:00 p.m. (1900 GMT) on Thursday and continued until 5:00 a.m. on Friday, with several of them hitting targets in the Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions, officials said.

Moscow displays 'war art'

The Manege exhibition hall near Moscow's Red Square has hosted an exhibition depicting Russia's military through the centuries, as the images intend to promote Moscow's campaign in Ukraine.

The Kremlin has encouraged artwork emphasizing Russia's fighting spirit and the message that Moscow is fighting a defensive conflict against Kyiv and its allies.

In one of the paintings, called "We are Russians, God is with us," by patriotic artist Vasily Nesterenko, a young woman can be seen carrying Russia's flag and a bullet proof vest with the Z sign used by Russian troops in Ukraine.

The 56-year-old artist Nesterenko has received numerous awards from Russian President Vladimir Putin. "Being in the military is for life, like being an artist," Nesterenko said.

But at the same time, other artists who have been critical of Russia's war have faced repression, while many officials in leading state cultural institutions have chosen to remain silent over Ukraine in recent months.

Japan unveils new sanctions on Russia

Japan announced fresh sanctions against Russia targeting its military as well as the construction and engineering sectors.

Tokyo's latest round follows the G7 summit last week in Hiroshima, where the bloc's leaders agreed to "starve Russia of G7 technology, industrial equipment and services that support its war machine."

Included in the new package are "an asset freeze of Russian individuals and groups, a ban on the export of goods to Russia's military-related organizations, and a ban on the export of construction and engineering services to Russia," top government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters.

The freeze targets 17 individuals and 78 groups, including high-level military officials, while the 80 organizations hit with export restrictions include the Russian mobile phone operator MegaFon, officials added.

More than 100 Ukrainians freed in prisoner swap

Ukraine announced another prisoner exchange with Russia, which resulted in 106 Ukrainian soldiers being freed.

"It is very important that there was no information about many of these 106 people at all — they were considered missing," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly address.

"But we found them. We brought them back home," he added. The soldiers are said to have been fighting in the Bakhmut region.

"Everyone on the frontline should remember this: the more Russian prisoners of war we will take, the more of our people we will return," Zelensky said.

More DW content on Russia's war in Ukraine

Belarus's autocratic leader Alexander Lukashenko has announced the signing of a decree that would allow Russia to deploy tactical, shorter-range nuclear weapons in the country.

jcg/sri (AFP, AP, reuters, dpa)