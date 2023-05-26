Taiwan envoy to South Korea calls for stronger strategic dialogue

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s envoy in Seoul called for a stronger strategic dialogue to safeguard regional peace in an interview published in South Korea Thursday (May 25).

Liang Kuang-chung (梁光中) also asked for support from all sides for Taiwan’s bid to participate in the World Health Assembly (WHA). While more and more nations expressed support for Taiwan at the past week’s edition of the WHA, the country still did not receive an invitation.

Liang also told Money Today there was a close connection between security and prosperity in the Taiwan Strait and on the Korean peninsula, per CNA. The two countries should deepen their cooperation to protect Indo-Pacific regional security, he said.

According to Liang, Taiwan and South Korea should defend democratic with other free countries in the region, which would also protect and strengthen supply chains, CNA reported.

A war in the Taiwan Strait would turn into a global economic disaster, especially due to the key role played by the local semiconductor industry, Liang said. He added he welcomed recent statements by South Korea’s government in favor of peace in the region and against unilateral changes to the status quo.

