Spoiled yogurt sends 11 elementary students to hospital in northern Taiwan

Food poisoning reported at Wu-Lun elementary in latest incident involving health violations at Keelung schools

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/05/26 18:28
Keelung Municipal Wu-Lun Elementary School. (Facebook photo, Wu-Lun Elementary) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Eleven elementary schoolers in the northern city of Keelung were sent to the hospital after consuming a spoiled yogurt drink on Friday (May 26) morning.

Shortly after 10 a.m., the students at Keelung Municipal Wu-Lun Elementary in Anle District began to experience dizziness, stomach pain, and physical weakness, reported UDN. Seven of the students were sent to Keelung Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, and the other four were sent to the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s Keelung Branch Hospital.

The students noted that the yogurt drink given to them with their morning snack tasted a little sour. Doctors determined that it was most likely mild food poisoning and provided medicine.

Keelung Mayor Hsieh Kuo-liang (謝國樑) made a visit to the hospital to ask after their health. He pledged to investigate the incident and hold the company that supplied the spoiled drinks responsible.

After receiving medicine to treat symptoms, the children all regained their strength and were able to leave the hospital to return home by the mid-afternoon.

Remaining samples of the yogurt drink have been sent for testing to the local Health Bureau. If any problem is found, the company will be fined according to the Act Governing Food Sanitation and Safety.

Mayor Hsieh emphasized that every student deserves a healthy lunch, and he pledged to look into the matter. News of Friday’s food poisoning comes on the heels of another incident involving a Keelung-based company, the Long-sheng Produce Company (龍昇蔬果行), which makes the incident even more politically sensitive for the city.

The Long-Sheng Produce Company was providing lunches to several high schools in the city and has been under investigation for a series of health violations since February, reported SETN.

On Friday, seven people working for the Long-Sheng Produce Company were fined for charges related to unsanitary business practices, and intentionally mislabeling and delivering expired food products. Their fines ranged from NT$200,000 to NT$500,000, per UDN.
Keelung
elementary students
food poisoning
Long-Sheng Produce Company
Hsieh Kuo-liang

