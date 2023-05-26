Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Environment

Super Typhoon Mawar sea warning for Taiwan likely Monday

Mawar has swollen to 300 km radius, packing maximum sustained winds of 208 kph with gusts of up to 262 kph

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/05/26 17:58
Wind radii probability map. (CWB image)

Wind radii probability map. (CWB image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) says that it will probably issue a sea warning for Super Typhoon Mawar (瑪娃) as soon as Monday (May 29).

The CWB on Friday (May 26) said Mawar is expected to continue to head west-northwest and its intensity may continue to increase. It is expected to turn northward on Monday, but the angle and timing of that northward turn will determine the extent of its impact on Taiwan.

Super Typhoon Mawar sea warning for Taiwan likely Monday
Potential track area. (CWB image)

As of 2 p.m. on Friday, the super typhoon was 15.2 degrees north latitude and 137.8 degrees east longitude, moving west-northwest at a speed of 26 kph. It has a 300 km radius and was packing maximum sustained winds of 208 kph and gusts of up to 262 kph, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) reported.

CWB forecaster Yen Chih-chun (葉致均) was cited by CNA as saying that based on current data, the likelihood of a sea warning for Mawar was relatively high. Although the forecaster did not rule out the possibility the CWB would issue a land warning for the typhoon, he said the probability is relatively low.

As for when the sea warning will be released, Yeh said that it could be issued Monday at the earliest.

Super Typhoon Mawar sea warning for Taiwan likely Monday
(JTWC image)

Super Typhoon Mawar sea warning for Taiwan likely Monday
(JMA image)

Super Typhoon Mawar sea warning for Taiwan likely Monday
(NOAA animated GIF)

Super Typhoon Mawar sea warning for Taiwan likely Monday
(NOAA animated GIF)
Super Typhoon Mawar
Typhoon Mawar
Mawar
typhoon forecast
typhoon

RELATED ARTICLES

Typhoon Mawar to shift north early next week, impact on Taiwan uncertain
Typhoon Mawar to shift north early next week, impact on Taiwan uncertain
2023/05/25 12:10
Typhoon Mawar forecast to start bringing rain to northeast Taiwan Sunday
Typhoon Mawar forecast to start bringing rain to northeast Taiwan Sunday
2023/05/24 10:33
4 ways Typhoon Mawar could impact Taiwan
4 ways Typhoon Mawar could impact Taiwan
2023/05/23 10:59
Mawar becomes typhoon, impact on Taiwan uncertain
Mawar becomes typhoon, impact on Taiwan uncertain
2023/05/22 11:13
Taiwan to experience rainfall starting Monday
Taiwan to experience rainfall starting Monday
2023/05/21 13:16