China poses clear and present danger to Taiwan says House Foreign Affairs chair

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Michael McCaul called this week on the United States to project strength and act with urgency to confront China’s increasing aggression toward Taiwan.

In a full committee hearing on Wednesday (May 24), McCaul said “the actions of Chinese Communist Party (CCP) pose a clear and present danger.” He called for greater cooperation between the AUKUS alliance (Australia, the United Kingdom, and the U.S.) and allies in East Asia (Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea) to prepare for a conflict over Taiwan.

“The CCP is testing their capabilities and Taiwan’s vulnerabilities in preparation for a potential invasion. This will not intimidate us,” said McCaul.

He noted that after his visit to Taiwan in April to meet with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), he was sanctioned by Beijing. This was a “badge of honor,” according to McCaul.

McCaul criticized what he sees as the complacency of the Biden administration and the Pentagon in their hesitancy to show support for Taiwan and confront the challenge posed by Beijing. He noted the Tsai administration is still waiting for weapons packages that were paid for in full over four years ago.

In McCaul’s April meeting with Tsai, he quoted her asking, “Where are my weapons? I paid for them.” After reviewing the state of Taiwan’s defensive capabilities, he said he learned that “much more needs to be done” to prepare the country for conflict.

“The war in Ukraine has shown us that weapons are needed before — not after a conflict erupts. Now, more than ever, we need to work with our allies to counter this growing threat,” McCaul warned.

To ensure the United States and Taiwan are adequately prepared to confront the threat from China, McCaul said the AUKUS alliance will be crucial to establishing and maintaining critical deterrence measures. He likewise chided the Biden administration for dragging its feet on upgrading and sharing military technology with Taiwan and AUKUS allies.

McCaul added, “The United States does not seek conflict — but only through strength can we provide the deterrence necessary to secure peace in the region and around the globe. History has shown that projecting weakness invites aggression and emboldens dictators and despots.”

McCaul’s full remarks before the House Foreign Affairs Committee can be read here: