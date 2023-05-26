Student dies after scooter struck by Bentley in south Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A college student died Thursday (May 25) after his scooter was hit at an intersection by a Bentley bought for NT$17 million (US$553,000).

The accident happened Monday afternoon (May 22) at the intersection of Yucheng Road and Huarong Road in Kaohsiung's Gushan District, ETtoday reported. The student, surnamed Liu (劉), was 22. The Bentley driver, surnamed Li (李), was 30.

Police said Liu was turning left when Li's car struck him. Liu lost vital signs and was taken to a hospital. Li was not injured.

Liu had been riding his scooter down Yucheng Road when he approached a stop light. When the light turned green, he started to make a left turn. However, he was struck on his right side by Li as he drove through the intersection.



Bystander holds umbrella over injured man surnamed Liu. (Kaohsiung City Police Department photo)

As can be seen in the video of the incident, Liu was struck by the Bentley when he turned left. Paramedics arrived at the scene and rushed him to a nearby hospital for emergency medical treatment.

Both men tested negative for alcohol. Police said Liu may not have seen the oncoming car because of a bus blocking his view. They are investigating the cause of the accident.

Liu was declared brain dead after surgery. His family decided to stop life support Thursday morning.



Damage to Bentley. (Kaohsiung City Police Department photo)

Li's wife told ETtoday that he bought the Bentley for NT$17 million (US$553,000) this month. It was a 2023 Continental GT Mulliner 4.0L V8 model with extra accessories.

Liu's family filed statements with the police. Li was transferred to prosecutors for negligent homicide (過失致死罪).

Attorney Hung Yung-chih (洪永志) told ETtoday that even though Liu did not yield to oncoming traffic, Li may still be convicted of negligent homicide.

Furthermore, Liu may be liable for the damage to Li's car as he may have breached Article 102, Item 1 of the Regulations Governing Road Traffic Safety (道路交通安全規則) stipulating that vehicles turning left must give way to oncoming vehicles.

Hung said that if Liu is found liable for damages to Li's Bentley, his family can make a declaration of waiver of succession and not be required to cover the estimated NT$2 million cost for repairs.