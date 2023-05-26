Taiwan’s Gogoro expands S Korea presence to seven additional cities

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After first entering Seoul in 2019, Taiwan's electric scooter maker and battery swapping infrastructure provider Gogoro is widening its presence in South Korea to seven additional cities.

Gogoro said on Wednesday (May 24) it was expanding its partnership with Bikebank in Korea. The two companies are planning to offer Gogoro Smartscooters and battery swapping to Korean consumers during the third quarter of this year under the Dotstation brand.

Bikebank has opened two Dotstation stores for consumers and last mile delivery riders and expanded the battery swapping network to more than 70 stations in: Seoul, Daegu, Sejong, Changwon, Incheon, Gyeongsan, Gyeonggi, and Ulsan. Gogoro and Bikebank also said Korean food delivery companies Logiall and Manna Plus are now using the Taiwanese company’s electric scooters.

“Together with Gogoro, we are accelerating the transformation of urban mobility in Korea. We created Dotstation to lead us forward into a new era of sustainable urban transportation that provides a path for Korean consumers to embrace sustainability in a new and practical way,” said CEO of Bikebank Minkyu Kim.

“We anticipate launching more battery swapping locations this year with a range of vehicles including Gogoro Smartscooters for consumers,” Kim added.

Gogoro’s battery swapping network (Gogoro Network) supports 540,000 riders in Taiwan and has more than 1.1 million smart batteries in circulation at over 2,500 locations in the country. Gogoro Network in Taiwan handles more than 400,000 daily battery swaps with more than 465 million total battery swaps to date.