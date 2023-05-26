Alexa
Taiwan receives US$500 million Stinger missile package from US

Expedited shipment made possible via Presidential Drawdown Authority

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/05/26 15:19
US marine launching Stinger missile.

US marine launching Stinger missile. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S. has delivered a batch of Stinger missiles and relevant equipment to Taiwan.

The shipment, made possible by the use of the Presidential Drawdown Authority, arrived on May 24 and is valued at US$500 million (NT$15.3 billion), Liberty Times reported. This tool allows weapons deliveries to be expedited to foreign countries and international organizations in response to “unforeseen emergencies,” according to the U.S. State Department.

Minister of National Defense Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) said the defense ministry was informed in advance. Taiwan and the U.S. reached a consensus on the Stinger missiles, which will help strengthen the resilience of Taiwan's defense operations, defense officials said.

The Ministry of National Defense is determined to build up military capabilities and will make good use of the provided resources to ensure national security, they added.

On Tuesday (May 16), U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austing said Washington will soon send "significant" security aid to Taiwan.

The missile shipment comes amid a large wave of support from U.S. lawmakers to expedite arms deliveries to Taiwan. There is currently a US$19 billion (NT$584.5 billion) backlog of weapons it has already purchased.

Additionally, Taiwan will acquire the Link 22 secure radio system to bolster communications with the U.S. The system is intended to complement Link 16, which is in use by armed forces worldwide.
