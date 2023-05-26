Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2023/05/26 15:06
People march during a protest against violence in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, May 19, 2023. Tens of thousands of people rallied in Serbia's capital on F...
A light show is presented on occasion of the celebrations of the 175th birthday of the first German constitution in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, May ...
Borna Coric of Croatia is reflected in a glass barrier as he returns the ball to Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece, during a quarterfinal match at the Ital...
A car is submerged in Faenza, Italy, Thursday, May 18, 2023. Exceptional rains Wednesday in a drought-struck region of northern Italy swelled rivers o...
Ukrainian soldiers on a tank ride along the road towards their positions near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 23, 2023.(AP Photo/Efrem ...
A climate activist shows his hand, covered with asphalt, after policers remove is hand with hammer and chisel from a road in Berlin, Germany, Monday, ...
People walk past a street vendors selling fabrics at the beach in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Repeated racist insults against Real Madrid...
The rain cover is removed form the central court prior to the start of the final match between Denmark's Holger Rune and Russia's Daniil Medvedev at t...
Barcelona players throw their head coach Xavi Hernandez in the air celebrating after being handed the championship at the end of a Spanish La Liga soc...
Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan celebrates Premier League title after the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Chelsea at ...
Supporters of Greece's Prime Minister and leader of New Democracy Kyriakos Mitsotakis shout slogans outside the headquarters of his party in Athens, G...
The tip of the Lakhta Center skyscraper is silhouetted against the Sun that shows a few sunspots, in St. Petersburg, Russia, Wednesday, May 24, 2023. ...
Fran Suermondt from Burpee Europe looks at a display of Peter Beales Classic Roses at Chelsea Flower Show in London, Monday, May 22, 2023. The RHS Che...
People sit and enjoy the evening at the bridge 'Hackerbruecke' in Munich, Germany, Monday, May 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

People march during a protest against violence in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, May 19, 2023. Tens of thousands of people rallied in Serbia's capital on F...

A light show is presented on occasion of the celebrations of the 175th birthday of the first German constitution in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, May ...

Borna Coric of Croatia is reflected in a glass barrier as he returns the ball to Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece, during a quarterfinal match at the Ital...

A car is submerged in Faenza, Italy, Thursday, May 18, 2023. Exceptional rains Wednesday in a drought-struck region of northern Italy swelled rivers o...

Ukrainian soldiers on a tank ride along the road towards their positions near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 23, 2023.(AP Photo/Efrem ...

A climate activist shows his hand, covered with asphalt, after policers remove is hand with hammer and chisel from a road in Berlin, Germany, Monday, ...

People walk past a street vendors selling fabrics at the beach in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Repeated racist insults against Real Madrid...

The rain cover is removed form the central court prior to the start of the final match between Denmark's Holger Rune and Russia's Daniil Medvedev at t...

Barcelona players throw their head coach Xavi Hernandez in the air celebrating after being handed the championship at the end of a Spanish La Liga soc...

Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan celebrates Premier League title after the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Chelsea at ...

Supporters of Greece's Prime Minister and leader of New Democracy Kyriakos Mitsotakis shout slogans outside the headquarters of his party in Athens, G...

The tip of the Lakhta Center skyscraper is silhouetted against the Sun that shows a few sunspots, in St. Petersburg, Russia, Wednesday, May 24, 2023. ...

Fran Suermondt from Burpee Europe looks at a display of Peter Beales Classic Roses at Chelsea Flower Show in London, Monday, May 22, 2023. The RHS Che...

People sit and enjoy the evening at the bridge 'Hackerbruecke' in Munich, Germany, Monday, May 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

May 19-25, 2023

From the flooding in Faenza Italy, to the Italian Open tennis tournament and Manchester City winning the English Premier League, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Darko Bandic in Zagreb.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com