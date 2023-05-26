AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Supporters of Greece's Prime Minister and leader of New Democracy Kyriakos Mitsotakis shout slogans outside the headquarters of his party in Athens, G... Supporters of Greece's Prime Minister and leader of New Democracy Kyriakos Mitsotakis shout slogans outside the headquarters of his party in Athens, Greece, Sunday, May 21, 2023. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his conservative party are leading Greece's election by a wide margin, according to partial official results, but a new electoral law means he will be unable to form a government without seeking coalition partners, and a second election is likely. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)