Hong Kong tourist, Taiwanese instructor injured in paragliding accident

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A tourist from Hong Kong and her Taiwanese instructor were injured when the paraglider they were riding flew off course into a residential area of northeastern Taiwan.

On Friday (May 26) morning, a 53-year-old Hong Kong tourist surnamed Cheung (張) took part in a paragliding excursion from a location near 443, Section 2, Binhai Road in Yilan County's Toucheng Township, reported TVBS. The paraglider carrying Cheung and a 55-year-old instructor surnamed Tsou (鄒) suddenly lost altitude and made a hard landing in an open area next to a home.



Paramedics carry a woman surnamed Cheung on a stretcher. (Yilan County Fire Department photo)

Cheung had a broken foot and cuts to her head, while Tsou had cuts on his left foot. Both remained conscious and were rushed by ambulance to National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University for Hospital for emergency medical treatment.

According to another paraglider instructor at the scene, the craft was supposed to land on the beach. However, due to strong crosswinds, the instructor lost control of the paraglider and it rapidly descended into an open space next to a residential house.



Paramedics carry Cheung on a stretcher. (Yilan County Fire Department photo)

The instructor added the parachute's lines may have gotten tangled in the brush when it first took off, making it difficult to operate. The accident is being investigated.